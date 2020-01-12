Around the Nation

Alabama
County to preserve jail remnant where MLK was held
BIRMINGHAM — An Alabama county is preserving what’s left of the lockup where officials say Martin Luther King Jr. served his final time behind bars just months before his assassination.
Jefferson County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to memorialize and preserve an area on the seventh floor of the county courthouse that used to be a jail.
Sheriff Mark Pettway said the civil rights leader was held on the floor in 1967, when he served three days for contempt after losing an appeal on his conviction for demonstrating without a permit years earlier.
A timeline produced with the help of the King estate cites the stint as King’s last time in jail.
King was assassinated about five months later in Memphis, Tennessee.
New Jersey
Family: Amazon package had dirty diapers
JERSEY CITY — A New Jersey family says they received used diapers from Amazon’s delivery service.
Nassly Sales said she was shocked to see diapers covered in what appeared to be fecal matter when she opened her Amazon package, WPIX-TV reported on Friday.
Sales said she purchases diapers for her two daughters each month from the online retail giant’s Amazon Warehouse section, which sells returned items at a discounted rate. Amazon inspects and certifies all open-box products before reselling them, according to Amazon’s website.
An Amazon spokesperson said the company worked with the family to resolve the issue.
Maryland
12 shot, 5 dead, in single day of shootings
BALTIMORE — Authorities say 12 people were shot, five of them fatally, in eight separate weekend shootings in Baltimore.
City council president Brandon Scott, a Democrat running for mayor, issued a statement Sunday condemning the violence.
“A day that should have been met with pride and community was once again flooded with violence and loss,” Scott wrote, an apparent reference to an NFL divisional playoff game hosted by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.
“This violence is heartbreaking and must stop now,” added Scott, who said he plans to question Baltimore’s police commissioner and other agency heads about what they were doing in the affected communities before and after the shootings.
Colorado
Police: 3 juveniles, 2 adults wounded
AURORA — Three juveniles and two adults were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in Colorado, police said early Sunday.
The five victims — two girls, one boy and two adult men — were hospitalized in serious condition but expected to survive, Aurora police spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore told The Associated Press in an email.
Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Longshore said. Preliminary information indicated that there had been a party at one of the apartments.
Florida
Police shoot man who stabbed officer
MIAMI — A Florida man was shot dead by Miami Beach police after he stabbed an officer on the iconic Ocean Drive, officials said.
Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a statement the man died Sunday, and the officer remains in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, in stable condition.
Rodriguez said the officer made contact with a man Saturday on the popular street and then was stabbed by him, which prompted other officers to shoot at him.
Authorities have not released the names of the man or the officer. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.
