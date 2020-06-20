Around the World

Germany
Top US diplomat calls UN rights body 'a haven for dictators'
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said the decision by the U.N.'s top human rights body to commission a report on policing and race amid international protests spurred by George Floyd's death “marks a new low” and confirmed the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council in 2018.
The council agreed Friday in Geneva to commission a U.N. report on systemic racism and discrimination against Black people while stopping short of ordering a more intensive investigation singling out the United States. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.
In response, Pompeo on Saturday described the Human Rights Council as “a haven for dictators and the democracies that indulge them” and said the council should focus its attention elsewhere.
"If the Council were serious about protecting human rights, there are plenty of legitimate needs for its attention, such as the systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China, and Iran,” Pompeo said in a statement Saturday.
Floyd's relatives, families of other victims of U.S. police violence and hundreds of advocacy groups urged the Human Rights Council to take up the issue.
The Human Rights Council approved a consensus resolution following days of grappling over language after African nations backed away from their initial push for a commission of inquiry, the council’s most intrusive form of scrutiny focusing more on the U.S.
Instead, the resolution mentions historic racism in the U.S. but only calls for a more generic report to be written by the U.N. human rights chief’s office and outside experts.
The aim is “to contribute to accountability and redress for victims” in the U.S. and beyond, the resolution states.
Montenegro
Montenegro to hold parliamentary election on Aug. 30
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s president on Saturday set the small Balkan nation's next parliamentary election for Aug. 30.
The election will be held amid tension between elected officials and the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro over a religious property law that triggered protests.
The church claims the bill was designed to strip it of its property. Montenegrin authorities have denied that.
President Milo Djukanovic, a former prime minister, and his Democratic Party of Socialists have governed Montenegro for some 30 years.
Montenegro was part of the former Yugoslavia and then in a union with Serbia before declaring independence in 2006. The country joined NATO in 2017, defying opposition from traditional Slavic ally Russia, and wants to become part of the European Union next.
Opposition parties have accused Djukanovic of corruption and crime. Pro-Serb parties and Serbia have complained of alleged pressure in Montenegro on the rights of ethnic Serbs and the Serbian church.
The last election in October 2016 was marked by a foiled coup attempt that Montenegrin authorities alleged included plans to assassinate Djukanovic to block Montenegro’s NATO membership.
Two former Russian military intelligence agents and about a dozen others have been convicted of the plot. Russia has denied involvement.
Voters will also choose candidates to fill local government offices on Aug. 30.
Britain
Police say 3 children dead in apartment fire in Scotland
LONDON (AP) — Three children, aged 5, 8 and 12 have died in a residential fire in Scotland, police said Saturday.
Police Scotland said the blaze broke out Friday evening in an apartment in Paisley, 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Glasgow.
The force said Fiona Gibson, 12; Alexander James Gibson, 8; and 5-year-old Philip Gibson were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died soon after being admitted.
A 39-year-old woman, reported by the BBC to be the children’s mother, was in critical condition in another hospital.
Police said the cause of the fire was being investigated.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “No words are enough. It’s just heartbreaking. My thoughts are with all who loved these poor children. Fiona, Alexander and Philip - may you rest in peace.”
Afghanistan
US says its embassy in Kabul battling coronavirus outbreak
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. State Department says COVID-19 infections have been reported at its embassy in the Afghan capital and affected staff include diplomats, contractors and locals.
The State Department did not say how many were affected. An official at the embassy in Kabul, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said up to 20 people were infected, the majority of them Nepalese Gurkhas, who provide embassy security.
“The embassy is implementing all appropriate measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the State Department said in a statement late Friday.
The infected staff are in isolation in the embassy while the remainder on the compound are being tested, said the embassy official. That official added that embassy staff were told they can expect tighter isolation orders.
The State Department said a sanitization of the premises was being carried out to “prevent further outbreak.”
Afghanistan has 28,424 confirmed coronavirus cases. International aid organizations monitoring the pandemic's spread in the country say the numbers are much higher because of a lack of testing capabilities as well as access to testing.
Observers also fear the highly contagious coronavirus has spread throughout the country with the return of nearly 300,000 Afghans from Iran, the hardest hit country in the region. Iran has recorded more than 200,000 cases and 9,392 deaths.
Few of the Afghans who returned from Iran were tested before they fanned out across the country to their homes.
Earlier this month, the International Rescue Committee warned Afghanistan was on the brink of a humanitarian disaster mostly because the government does not have the capacity to even test 80% of coronavirus cases.
A handful of NATO troops have also tested positive for the infection. State
Congo
Congo president's chief of staff guilty in corruption trial
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A court in Congo on Saturday sentenced the president’s chief of staff, Vital Kamerhe, to 20 years of forced labor after he was found guilty of corruption and embezzlement of more than $50 million.
His lawyers said they would appeal. Kamerhe, 61, has called the trial a political attack on himself and President Felix Tshisekedi, who has not commented on the case.
The charges stem from what the court said was “unequivocal” participation in the embezzlement of money from projects undertaken by the president during his first 100 days in office last year.
Kamerhe also was sentenced to 10 years of ineligibility to be a political candidate or vote.
He was appointed chief of staff as part of a deal made in 2018 with Tshisekedi that was to see Kamerhe run for president in 2023.
He has been a political heavyweight for more than 15 years. He served as president of the National Assembly from 2007 to 2009 after helping lead former President Joseph Kabila’s first election campaign in 2006. He then broke away from Kabila and ran for president in 2011, placing third.
Lebanese contractor Jammal Samih was found guilty of the same charges and sentenced to 20 years of forced labor and expulsion from Congo at the end of his sentence. The third defendant, Jeannot Muhima, was sentenced to two years of forced labor.
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's health minister charged in COVID-19 graft case
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s health minister on Saturday was charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer, accused of illegally awarding a multi-million-dollar contract for COVID-19 medical supplies to a shadowy company that sold the government $28 face masks and other materials at inflated prices.
The country’s anti-corruption agency arrested Obadiah Moyo on Friday and the government cancelled the contracts following public uproar.
One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons was forced to issue a statement denying a link to the company after pictures emerged of the Zimbabwean representative of the firm enjoying the company of the president and his wife and sons at several events.
The representative, Delish Nguwaya, and some top officials of the national drugs procurement agency are already facing criminal charges related to the scandal.
Nguwaya is accused of lying in saying the company was a drugs manufacturing company based in Switzerland, “whereas it was merely a consulting company with no experience in the manufacture of drug and medical products,” according to the charge sheet.
The health minister, a former hospital administrator, faces a fine or up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He was granted bail and will be back in court on July 31. The prosecution originally opposed bail, arguing he could flee before the conclusion of the case, but did not request that in court.
According to the charge sheet, Moyo “exerted pressure” on his subordinates to award the contracts worth $60 million last year and this year.
The scandal comes as health professionals including nurses and doctors in Zimbabwe are on strike demanding to be paid their salaries in U.S. dollars. They argue that inflation that is now above 750% and the erosion of the value of local currency have rendered incomes worthless. Most traders charge for their goods in U.S. dollars in the southern African country that has long faced economic collapse.
The health professionals also have complained about lack of adequate protective gear as the number of coronavirus cases rises.
Zimbabwe has nearly 500 cases.
