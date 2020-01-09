Around the World

Mexico
26 bags of body parts found in ravine
MEXICO CITY — Forensics officials in the western Mexican state of Jalisco are trying to determine how many victims are accounted for in 26 plastic bags of body parts found in a ravine this week, authorities said Thursday.
The Jalisco state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that it began to collect the bags Tuesday in the municipality of Tonala on the outskirts of Guadalajara. Officials initially recovered 14 bags of body parts. They returned Wednesday and found 12 more.
The remains were taken to the state forensic science institute for identification.
Congo
UN: Military plane has crash-landingGOMA — A South African air force plane crash-landed and caught fire Thursday at the Goma airport in eastern Congo but there were no casualties, authorities said.
The C-130BZ military aircraft was transporting 59 passengers and eight crew members from the U.N mission when its left engine caught fire upon landing, said Mathias Gillman, acting spokesperson for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo known as MONUSCO.
“MONUSCO sent a rescue team that brought the fire under control and everyone was safely evacuated, “ Gillman told The Associated Press.
Ethiopia
Final round of Nile dam talks conclude with no agreementADDIS ABABA — The fourth and final round of talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on Ethiopia’s construction of a controversial dam on the Nile River concluded Thursday without producing an agreement.
The two days of negotiations in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, of top officials from the three countries were hoped to reach agreements on technical issues related to the $4.6 billion dam that Ethiopia is building along the Nile River, which flows into Sudan and Egypt.
“The Egyptian delegation came up with a new matrix for the dam filling process,” Sileshi Bekele, Ethiopia’s Minister for Water and Energy, told reporters. He said that Egypt asked Ethiopia to extend the time it takes to fill the dam from 12 years to 21 years.
Slovenia
Statue mocking Trump torchedLJUBLJANA — A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities said.
The nearly 26-foot high construction, erected last year in a village in northeast of Slovenia, showed Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie.
Slovenian police are looking for the arsonist. When triggered, a mechanism inside the statue opened a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth used to appear.
Nigeria
8 Nigerian soldiers killed by extremists in northeast
MAIDUGURI — At least eight Nigerian soldiers were killed in Monguno, a town in the country’s northeast, after extremists staged a deadly attack, according to a witness.
Members of the Islamic State, West African Province ambushed a convoy of travelers being escorted by soldiers near a military checkpoint at the entrance to Monguno, according to an employee of a non-governmental organization who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the press.
The group claimed the suicide bombing and subsequent clash, according to SITE Intelligence Group.
The attack started late Tuesday the evening, and soldiers and travelers had to flee into the bush surrounding Monguno amid heavy gunfire.
