Around the world

Germany
Precious painting lost at airport is recovered
BERLIN — A surrealist painting worth more than a quarter-million dollars that was forgotten by a businessman at Duesseldorf’s airport has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster, police said Thursday.
The businessman, whose identity was not given, accidentally left behind the painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy at a check-in counter as he boarded a flight from Duesseldorf to Tel Aviv on Nov. 27.
By the time he landed in Israel and contacted Duesseldorf police, the $340,000 work, which had been wrapped in cardboard, had disappeared.
Despite multiple emails with details about the 16-by-24-inch painting, authorities could not locate the artwork, police spokesman Andre Hartwig said.
It was only after the businessman’s nephew traveled to the airport from neighboring Belgium and talked with police directly with more information that an inspector was able to trace the painting to a paper recycling dumpster used by the airport’s cleaning company.
Court halts felling of trees at Tesla plant
BERLIN — A court has ruled that automaker Tesla Inc. has to stop clearing trees on the site where it’s building its first electric car factory in Europe, the news agency DPA reported Thursday.
The top administrative court in the Berlin-Brandenburg region decided on a temporary ban for the clearing of the forest outside the German capital, after two environmentalist groups appealed against a lower court’s decision to allow the felling.
A court official said the ban would last until a decision was made on the appeal by the environmentalist groups NABU and Gruene Liga, DPA reported. The factory is meant to open next summer.
Britain
Improve maternal care, hospitals are ordered
LONDON — A review into a scandal-hit hospital trust has found a pattern of failures and poor maternal care that led in some cases to avoidable deaths and harm to mothers and newborns, and said grieving mothers were at times blamed for their loss.
Thursday’s report into the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust looked into more than 1,800 cases of alleged harm to families from 2000 to 2019, including cases of stillbirth, neonatal death, maternal death and other severe complications in mothers and newborns.
The authors said that when completed, the review will be the largest such investigation into a single service in the history of Britain’s National Health Service.
Afghanistan
IS group says it killed female TV anchor
KABUL — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack on Thursday that killed a female TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan.
Two attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand’s car soon after she left her house in Nangarhar province earlier in the day, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor. Maiwand’s driver was also killed in the shooting, he added.
Afghan interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said police immediately arrested both attackers, adding that they have confessed their crimes.
The SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks militant messaging online, said IS issued its claim of responsibility in a “communique” posted on the internet.
Netherlands
Pair of Russian spies exposed, says agency
THE HAGUE — An intelligence agency said Thursday that it has uncovered two Russian spies who were targeting the Netherlands’ science and technology sector, a move likely to further strain tense relations between the two countries.
The General Intelligence and Security Service, known by its Dutch acronym AIVD, said the agents worked at the Russian embassy and had diplomatic accreditation. Both have been declared “persona non grata” by the foreign ministry meaning they can no longer work as diplomats and will have to leave the country.
“We protect our country’s strategic interests by gathering intelligence and using that information to expose espionage,” said AIVD Director General Erik Akerboom. “That way we can disrupt these espionage attempts, as we have done here.”
The senior spy was seeking information on artificial intelligence, semiconductors and nanotechnology, the AIVD said. “This technology has civil as well as military applications, including in weapons systems,” it added.
