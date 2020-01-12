Around the World

Hong Kong
Rally seeks voting rights, international support
HONG KONG — More than a thousand people attended a rally in Hong Kong on Sunday to urge people and governments abroad to support the city’s pro-democracy movement and oppose China’s ruling Communist Party.
Representatives of allied activist groups from Canada, Europe and Taiwan made remarks and led the attendees in chants of “Fight for freedom! Stand with Hong Kong!”
Speakers also celebrated the results of Saturday’s presidential election in Taiwan that saw the Democratic Progressive Party’s Tsai Ing-wen voted to a second term in a landslide.
Months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, have driven home to many in Taiwan the contrast between their democratically governed island and authoritarian mainland China.
Germany
World War II bomb defused after mass evacuation
BERLIN — Two World War II bombs were successfully defused in the western German city of Dortmund on Sunday, hours after thousands of people were evacuated from the surrounding area, officials said.
The bombs were 330-pound American and British bombs. Authorities initially thought they had detected four bombs, but later clarified that only two were found.
Authorities had evacuated two hospitals and opened schools for residents who had to leave their homes.
City officials had asked about 14,000 people to leave the areas where the bombs were buried.
Iraq
4 Iraqi servicemen injured by rocket attack on base
BAGHDAD (AP) — Four members of Iraq’s military were wounded Sunday in a rocket attack targeting an air base just north of Baghdad where American trainers are present, Iraqi security officials said.
The attack by at least six rockets came just days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. forces, causing no casualties.
Recent heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran were sparked last month when a rocket attack killed an American contractor at a base in Iraq.
The U.S. has blamed that attack and others on Iran-backed militias.
Sunday’s attack wounded an Iraqi air force officer and three enlisted men, Iraqi security officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Vatican City
Pope baptizes 32 babies, marveling at their silence
Pope Francis has baptized 32 babies, including two sets of twins, in the splendor of the Sistine Chapel.
Francis marveled that the babies were very quiet, with barely a peep as they waited their turn to be baptized Sunday morning under the Michelangelo-frescoed ceiling.
The papal baptisms take place once a year in the chapel where popes are elected, and past such occasions have been noisy.
Bracing for a chorus of wailing, Francis joked during his brief homily: “The concert still hasn’t begun.”
But even when the pope poured water, to symbolize the cleansing of sin, on each baby’s head and read out their names the children stayed remarkably quiet.
