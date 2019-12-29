Around the World

Australia
Sydney New Year’s fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires
PERTH — Sydney’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis to show the world Australia’s resiliency, the prime minister said, while authorities on Sunday braced for conditions to deteriorate with high temperatures.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison also announced financial support for some volunteer firefighters in New South Wales, the state worst hit by wildfires ravaging the nation.
“The world looks at Sydney every single year and they look at our vibrancy, they look at our passion, they look at our success,” he said.
United Kingdom
11 migrants rescued from small boat in English Channel
LONDON — Eleven migrants have been rescued after trying to cross the English Channel in a small boat Sunday morning.
The group included 10 men and one woman who said they were from Iran.
The boat was intercepted by lifeguards off Kent in southeastern England. Her Majesty’s Coastguard said the migrants were being medically assessed and will be transferred to immigration officials for interviews.
A Home Office spokesperson said, “Illegal migration is a criminal activity. Those who seek to come to the UK unlawfully and the ruthless criminals who facilitate journeys are all breaking the law and endangering lives.”
Uruguay
Four arrested in $1 billion-plus cocaine seizure
MONTEVIDEO — Four people were arrested for possible ties to the more than $1 billion worth of cocaine seized in recent days in Uruguay, the largest drug bust in the history of the South American country.
The arrests took place on Saturday, news outlets reported. Authorities found 5.9 tons of cocaine, 4.4 tons of which was packed into cargo containers in the South Atlantic port of Montevideo, said Attorney General Enrique Rodríguez. Rodríguez did not say where the drug was headed.
Multiple news outlets, without citing sources, reported it was destined for Africa.
Serbia
Girl found; manhunt goes on for suspected abductor
BELGRADE — A 12-year-old girl who disappeared 10 days ago and was believed to be abducted by a convicted pedophile has been found alive, Serbian police said Sunday.
Police were still searching for the suspected kidnapper in the case that has gripped the Balkan nation, Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said.
The suspect spent 12 years in prison for raping one young girl and attempting to rape another. He was released last year. He recently spent another five months in prison for harassing women on social media
Local media said the 12-year-old girl had been taken to a hospital in the southern city of Nis. No other details were immediately available.
Guinea-Bissau
2 ex-prime ministers vie for presidency
BISSAU — Two former prime ministers of Guinea-Bissau faced a runoff presidential election Sunday after the incumbent failed to reach the second round in the tumultuous West African country once described by the United Nations as a narco-state.
President Jose Mario Vaz, in power since 2014, has vowed to respect the results in a rare gesture of political stability. Vaz is the first democratically elected president to complete a full term without being deposed or assassinated since the country’s independence from Portugal in 1974.
Guinea-Bissau, a nation of around 1.5 million people, has long been beset by corruption and drug trafficking. In the 2000s, it became known as a transit point for cocaine between Latin America and Europe as traffickers profited from corruption and weak law enforcement.
Italy
Avalanche kills skier, 4th fatality in 24 hours
ROME — An avalanche has killed a skier in the Dolomite Mountains, the fourth avalanche fatality in the Italian Alps in 24 hours.
Italian state TV said the skier was among four people struck by the avalanche near a mountain refuge Sunday morning.
A day earlier, a wall of snow crashed into a group of German skiers in the Senales valley of Bolzano province, killing two 7-year-old girls and the mother of one of them. Prosecutors say they are investigating whether that slope should have been closed to the public that day, given a high risk of avalanches.
Strong winds have raised the danger of avalanches in Italian Alpine ski areas, which are crowded with vacationers during the holidays.
