Around the world

Hungary
Official compares Soros to Hitler, retracts itBUDAPEST — After facing strong condemnation, a Hungarian commissioner on Sunday begrudgingly retracted an article comparing American-Hungarian billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, a staunch critic of Hungary’s government, to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.
“Europe is George Soros’ gas chamber,” Szilard Demeter, ministerial commissioner and head of the Petofi Literary Museum in Budapest, wrote in an opinion Saturday in the pro-government Origo media outlet. “Poison gas flows from the capsule of a multicultural open society, which is deadly to the European way of life.”
The comments drew outrage from Hungary’s Jewish community, including the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation, which called the article “tasteless” and “unforgivable.”
Britain
Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies
LONDON — Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died. He was 85.
Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.
Born in Bristol, southwest England, in 1935, Prowse was a three-time British weightlifting champion and represented England in weightlifting at the 1962 Commonwealth Games before breaking into movies with roles that emphasized his commanding size, including Frankenstein’s monster in a pair of Hammer Studios horror films.
Director George Lucas saw Prowse in a small part in “A Clockwork Orange” and asked the 6-foot-6-inch actor to audition for the villainous Vader or the Wookie Chewbacca in “Star Wars.”
Prowse later told the BBC he chose Darth Vader because “you always remember the bad guys.”
UK wants it to be clear: ‘The Crown’ is fiction
LONDON — Britain’s culture minister thinks the Netflix TV series “The Crown” should come with a disclaimer: It’s a work of fiction.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden weighed in amid criticism of the historical liberties taken by the drama about the British royal family.
“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction. So as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” Dowden told the Mail on Sunday newspaper. “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”
Dowden is expected to write to Netflix this week to express his view. Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Argentina
Investigators probe Maradona death
BUENOS AIRES — Argentine police searched the home and office of one of Diego Maradona’s doctors on Sunday, taking away medical records as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star that caused a wave of grief across the country.
Neurologist Leopoldo Luque told reporters after the searches that he had given investigators all of the records of his treatment of Maradona, as well as computers, hard drives and cellphones.
Weeping at times, he insisted he defended his treatment of the troubled soccer star, who died Wednesday of a heart attack following a Nov. 3 brain operation.
“I know what I did. I know how I did it.... I am absolutely sure that what I did the best for Diego, the best I could.”
Luque said he was not Maradona’s chief physician, but part of a medical team.
Sri Lanka
One inmate dead, three wounded in prison riot
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — At least one inmate was killed and three others injured on Sunday when inmates clashed with the prison officers at a facility on the outskirt of the capital Colombo, officials said.
Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said inmates created “unrest” on Sunday at the Mahara prison located about 15 kilometers north of Colombo and prison officials took steps to control the situation.
In the ensuing commotion, one inmate died and three others have been hospitalized, he said, adding that additional police teams have been deployed to help the the prison officers.
He said police will launch an investigation on the incident.
Wire reports
