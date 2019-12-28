Changes coming to your retirement account

Congress delivered retirement savers a last-minute Christmas gift: the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act, which after passing the House in May, was neatly tucked inside a federal government spending bill that President Trump signed just before the holiday break. The changes were the biggest in more than a decade.
While the Secure Act attempts to increase worker participation, it also allows for companies to use more complicated products and makes it easier to access retirement accounts in certain instances. Here are some of the highlights:
Increases required minimum distribution age. Currently, retirement savers are forced to begin withdrawing money from their tax-deferred accounts after they turn age 70½. The Secure Act increases that age to 72 for those who turn 70½ after Dec. 31, 2019.
Ditches the age cap for traditional IRA contributions. Under current law, if you are over 70½ and have wage income, you are prohibited from putting money into a traditional IRA. The Secure Act abolishes the limitation. (There are no age restrictions on Roth IRAs.)
Changes how retirement account balances are reported. Instead of reflecting the total dollars saved, the Secure Act will require plan providers to show how much a retirement account value would create in annual income during retirement.
Makes it easier to include annuities inside retirement plans. Lauded by the insurance industry as a vehicle to create retirement income, annuities can be opaque and expensive, critics say. Additionally, companies had been reluctant to offer annuities in 401(k) plans, due to legal liabilities. The Secure Act reduces the legal issue, but critics worry that the addition of annuities into 401(k)s could make plans more expensive.
Increases auto enrollment. Companies can automatically enroll employees in retirement plans and then increase the contribution to up to 10% of annual income. The Secure Act increases the threshold to 15%. Employees can continue to opt out.
Expands eligibility for part-timers. Under current rules, people need to work at least 1,000 hours during a calendar year to access most company plans. Starting in 2021, the Secure Act allows those who worked at least 500 hours per year for at least three consecutive years to enroll in retirement plans.
Helps small businesses provide retirement plans. The new law increases a current tax credit for establishing a retirement plan from $500 to $5,000; introduces a second tax credit of $500 for plans that include automatic enrollment; and starting in 2012, makes it easier for small companies of different types to band together to offer a pooled retirement plan to their employees.
Eliminates stretch RMDs. Current IRS rules allow non-spouse beneficiaries of IRA accounts to “stretch” distributions from an inherited account over their own lifetimes. Under the Secure Act, the stretch RMD is gone. Non-spouses who inherit an IRA or 401(k) will (with some exceptions) have to take the money out of the account — and pay the taxes due at your income tax bracket at the time — within 10 years of the retirement account owner’s death.
Expands the use of 529 money. Anyone with 529 education savings accounts can take tax-free withdrawals of as much as $10,000 for repayments of some student loans.
Jill Schlesinger, CFP, is a CBS News business analyst. Email: askjill@jillonmoney.com