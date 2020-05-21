Publishers Weekly best sellers

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
4. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
5. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
7. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)
8. “The Last Trial” by Scott Turow (Grand Central)
9. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
2. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)
3. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)
4. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “This is Not a Fashion Story: Taking Chances, Breaking Rules, and Being a Boss in the Big City” by Danielle Bernstein (Vertel)
6. “Incomparable” by Brie and Nikki Bella (Gallery)
7. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)
8. “You Can Drop It!: How I Dropped 100 Pounds Enjoying Carbs, Cocktails & Chocolate–And You Can Too!” by Ilana Muhlstein (Galvanized Media)
9. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)
10. “What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life” by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue (HarperOne)
