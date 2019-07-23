england
Giant panda shocked by electric fence
LONDON — A giant panda has learned the hard way that his new enclosure is protected by an electric fence.
Visitors at Edinburgh Zoo were worried Tuesday after watching male panda Yang Guang run back to his den after being zapped by the barrier. Zookeepers stress the electric fence is there for the safety of both the animals and the public.
The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which owns Edinburgh Zoo, said Yang Guang had one shock from the electric fence but will soon learn to avoid it.
BA fails to win injunction against pilots on strike
LONDON — British Airways has failed to win a temporary injunction from a U.K. court to halt strike by pilots demanding better pay.
Britain’s High Court rejected the application Tuesday for an interim injunction to prevent strikes by pilots based at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, two of the busiest airports in Europe. The pilots have voted overwhelmingly to strike.
Union lawyer Simon Cheetham says the union wants the power to call a strike between Aug. 7 and January 2020.
china
Li Peng, Chinese premier during Tiananmen crackdown, dies
BEIJING — Li Peng, a former hard-line Chinese premier best known for announcing martial law during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests that ended with a bloody crackdown by troops, has died. He was 90.
China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Li died Monday of an unspecified illness. His death was not announced until Tuesday evening.
Li, a keen political infighter, spent two decades at the pinnacle of power before retiring in 2002. He left behind a legacy of prolonged and broad-based economic growth coupled with authoritarian political controls.
Afghanistan
Afghans seek clarity on Trump’s talk of wiping country out
KABUL — The Afghan government asked for clarification on Tuesday after President Trump said he could win the 18-year war in 10 days but that “Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth.”
Trump made the remarks Monday while meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose help he seeks in negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban that would also see U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s office issued a statement Tuesday asking for clarification, saying Afghanistan will never “allow any foreign power to determine its fate.”
Congo
12 killed in rebel attacks in Congo’s Ebola outbreak region
BENI — A local official says rebels have killed a dozen people in an area of eastern Congo where an Ebola virus outbreak has persisted for nearly a year.
The administrator for the Beni territory, Kasereka Kibwana Donat, confirmed on Tuesday that the rebels had killed nine people in Oicha and three others in Eringeti in overnight attacks.
Wariness of outsiders has at times hampered the efforts of health workers trying to contain the Ebola outbreak, which has killed more than 1,700 people. And deadly rebel attacks force critical work including Ebola vaccinations to pause.