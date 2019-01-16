BRITAIN
May wins no-confidence vote, still beset by Brexit
LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday to remain in office — but saw more of her power ebb away as she battled to keep Brexit on track after lawmakers demolished her European Union divorce deal.
May won a narrow victory, 325 votes to 306 votes, on an opposition motion seeking to topple her government and trigger a general election.
Now it’s back to Brexit, where May is caught between the rock of her own negotiating red lines and the hard place of a Parliament that wants to force a radical change of course.
After winning the vote, May said she would hold talks “in a constructive spirit” with leaders of opposition parties and other lawmakers, starting immediately, in a bid to find a way forward for Britain’s EU exit.
EGYPT
Weather front brings sandstorms, hail, rain
CAIRO — A harsh weather front brought sandstorms, hail and rain to parts of the Middle East on Wednesday, with visibility down in the Egyptian capital as an orange cloud of dust blocked out the sky and pedestrians covered their faces from the wind gusts.
The winter’s first snow fell on the Syrian capital Damascus by evening, after a day of heavy rain and strong winds. All ports on the Syrian coast were closed due to the prevailing weather conditions.
The state-run news agency said high waves in Tartous caused damage to the coastal city’s seaside corniche. Damascus University postponed midterm exams and some schools in the Damascus countryside closed.
Dusty winds whipped through Israel and the West Bank as well, with hail falling near Tel Aviv and meteorologists announcing that snow was expected later in the day in Jerusalem.
Lebanon was also battered by a storm packing rain and snow that cut off major mountain roads, including the highway that links Beirut with Damascus.
In Cairo, winds reached over 30 mph, bending palm trees along the Nile River, while in Libya rain, wind and cold weather was driving increased demand for electricity that overloaded the electricity grids and led to power outages.
Sandstorms are common in the region in late winter and early spring and Egypt’s Meteorological Commission urged caution but did not advise anyone to change their daily routines.
MEXICO
Gas to be delivered by train; thieves siphon pipelines
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president says that the government is acquiring 500 more tanker trucks to carry gasoline and diesel while pipelines are shut down to combat fuel-theft gangs and that officials are also arranging with private railroads to transport fuel.
After taking office Dec. 1, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched an offensive against the $3 billion per-year fuel theft industry, which has been stealing fuel by drilling taps into pipelines. The gangs even tried to break into a facility owned by the Pemex oil company to drill a tap there.
Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that at one pipeline, thieves didn’t just skim off part of the flow — they drilled so many taps they siphoned off the entire contents of the duct.
The pipeline shutdown has caused shortages at service stations.
ITALY
Court orders gov’t to publicize cellphone risks
ROME — A consumers’ group says an Italian tribunal has ordered a public information campaign about the possible health risks of cellular and cordless phones.
The Lazio region’s administrative tribunal ruled that Italy’s health, environment and education ministries must begin the campaign within six months about the phones’ proper use.
Consumer advocacy group A.P.P.L.E. had argued in court that improper use causes exposure to electromagnetic fields that are particularly harmful to children.
In 2017, a different Italian court ruled that improper, long-term use of a company-issued cell phone caused an employee’s non-cancerous brain tumor.
Scientific studies in several countries have produced inconsistent findings on cellphones and brain tumors.
