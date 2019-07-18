japan
Man shouting ‘You die’ kills 33 at anime studio
TOKYO — A man screaming “You die!” burst into an animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire Thursday, killing 33 people in an attack that shocked the country and brought an outpouring of grief from anime fans.
Thirty-six others were injured, some of them critically, in a blaze that sent people scrambling up the stairs toward the roof in a desperate — and futile — attempt to escape what proved to be Japan’s deadliest fire in nearly two decades. Others emerged bleeding, blackened and barefoot.
The suspect, identified only a 41-year-old man who did not work for the studio, was injured and taken to a hospital. Police gave no details on the motive.
france
Facebook’s Libra gets stark warning from G-7 finance chiefs
CHANTILLY — Finance chiefs from the Group of Seven rich democracies issued a stark warning on Thursday that cryptocurrencies like the Libra digital money recently unveiled by Facebook should not be allowed before “serious regulatory and systemic concerns” are addressed.
France, which this year chairs the G-7 gatherings on topics ranging from the economy to security, said it is worried that what some call the “future of money” — encrypted digital currency — could spiral out of control.
France’s concluding summary from this week’s meeting said it could be used for money laundering and terrorism financing and could even endanger the stability of global currencies.
Greece
Police name suspect in US scientist’s killing, rape
ATHENS — Greek authorities say they have identified a suspect accused of the brutal killing and rape of American scientist Suzanne Eaton.
In a statement Thursday, police identified the man as 27-year-old Yiannis Paraskakis, from the port of Chania on the island of Crete. Police have published photographs of the suspect.
Paraskakis has been charged with the rape and murder of Eaton, 59, who disappeared on July 2 while attending a conference near Chania and whose body was found six days later in an abandoned underground storage site used during World War II.
Police said the suspect told them he had hit Eaton twice with his car before abducting her.
england
Lawmakers impede next UK leader’s path to a no-deal Brexit
LONDON — With Britain set to get a new pro-Brexit leader within days, lawmakers on Thursday erected a roadblock in the path of any attempt by the incoming prime minister to take the country out of the European Union without a divorce deal.
The move came as the U.K.’s official economic watchdog said a no-deal Brexit would trigger a recession, with the pound plummeting in value and the economy shrinking by 2% in a year.
The Office for Budget Responsibility made its assessment as chances of a disruptive exit from the 28-nation bloc appear to be rising.
Assange drops appeal of 50-week sentence for jumping bail
LONDON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has dropped an appeal of his 50-week prison term for jumping bail in Britain.
Court officials said Thursday that a hearing on the appeal set for next week had been cancelled.
Assange is jailed in London’s Belmarsh Prison at the same time as he fights extradition to the United States on serious espionage charges.
india
Launch of moon mission is rescheduled
CHENNAI — India’s space agency said it will launch a spacecraft to the south pole of the moon on Monday after stopping an attempt this week.
The Indian Space Research Organization said the Chandrayaan-2 launch is now set at 2:43 p.m. on Monday. It said Thursday that the cause of the previous technical snag had been identified and corrected.
The earlier launch attempt on Monday was called off less than an hour before the 640-ton, 14-story rocket launcher lifted off.