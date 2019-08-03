England
Supporters of far-right activist rally
LONDON — Police in London kept supporters of far-right activist Tommy Robinson away from counter-demonstrators Saturday, as shoppers and tourists in one of the capital’s main shopping districts gawked at the spectacle.
Police imposed strict conditions on their demonstration, as well as on a counter-demonstration organized by an anti-fascist pressure group, Stand Up To Racism.
Robinson, 36, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, co-founded the anti-Islam English Defense League.
He received a nine-month prison sentence for contempt of court last month for posting live video on social media of criminal defendants accused of sexually abusing teenage girls
.
Navy ship shadows Chinese destroyer
LONDON — Britain’s Royal Navy says one of its ships shadowed a Chinese destroyer as it sailed through the English Channel.
A navy statement said the HMS Westminster met up with the guided-missile destroyer Xian as it entered Dover Strait on Saturday.
The Xian was returning from Russia’s annual Navy Days in St. Petersburg. The U.K. navy says another frigate accompanied the Chinese ship up the channel three weeks ago on its way to the event
.
mexico
President accused of drug conspiracy
MEXICO CITY — U.S. federal prosecutors have accused Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández of having used $1.5 million in drug trafficking proceeds to secure the presidency in 2013.
A 49-page document filed in the Southern District of New York on Friday refers to Hernández as co-conspirator 4, who “was elected President of Honduras in late 2013.” The filing is part of pre-trial documents in a case against Hernandez’s brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, who was arrested in 2018 in Miami on charges of smuggling cocaine into the U.S. His trial is expected to start in September.
The filing alleges the campaign support came via cash bribes to Honduran officials as well as gifts and favors to local politicians.
Hernández won re-election in 2017, despite term-limits in Honduras and widespread allegations of election fraud.
Journalist is 10th murdered in ’19
XALAPA — A journalist in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz has been shot dead just days before he was scheduled to testify before state authorities about threats of violence against him.
The state attorney’s office said in a statement that Jorge Celestino Ruiz Vázquez was found dead at his home shortly before midnight Friday after police responded to a call alerting them to gunshots at the residence in Actopan, 37 miles south of state capital Xalapa.
Ruiz Vázquez was scheduled to give statements to authorities next Tuesday. He alleged that Actopan Mayor Paulino Domínguez Sánchez was behind the threats.
The Committee to Protect Journalists says Ruiz Vázquez was the third journalist killed in a single week, and the 10th killed this year, in Mexico.
yemen
Forces pursue al-Qaida militants, 8 dead
SANAA — Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said security forces were pursuing al-Qaida militants Saturday in the southern Abyan province, leaving at least seven extremists and one soldier dead.
The fighting came a day after al-Qaida attacked and overran a military camp in the same province, killing at least 20 soldiers.
The troops chasing the militants through the mountainous areas of al-Mahfad district are part of a force trained by the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels since 2015
.
The Associated Press