china
Gas factory explosion kills at least a dozen
BEIJING — The death toll rose to 12 in a gas plant explosion in central China, authorities said Saturday.
Another 13 people were seriously injured and three others remained missing, China’s Ministry of Emergency Management said. About 270 firefighters and rescue workers have completed three rounds of search and rescue, the ministry said.
The Friday evening explosion in Yima city in Henan province shattered windows two miles away and knocked off doors inside buildings, Chinese state media reports said.
england
British Air not flying to Cairo, citing security
LONDON — British Airways said it is canceling flights to Cairo for a week for unspecified security reasons.
The carrier sent The Associated Press a two-sentence statement Saturday calling the cancellations “a precaution to allow for further assessment.”
A company spokesperson would not say what motivated the suspensions.
iraq
Suspect in shooting of diplomat is arrested
IRBIL — Kurdish security officials said they arrested the lead suspect in the shooting of a Turkish diplomat in Iraq’s semiautonomous region.
The Kurdistan Region Security Council published a picture of the suspect Saturday, saying he was arrested by security and counterterrorism units following a large-scale operation. Kurdish security had identified him as a 27-year-old who hails from Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir.
A gunman opened fire in a restaurant in Irbil on Wednesday, killing the Turkish diplomat and an Iraqi national.
israel
Tear gas breaks up demolition protest
JERUSALEM — Israeli forces dispersed several dozen Palestinians protesting the planned demolitions of homes in an east Jerusalem village.
About 50 Palestinians gathered Saturday at Sur Baher, which straddles Israel’s West Bank separation barrier, in solidarity with owners of homes close to the wall.
Witnesses say Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to end the rally. U.N. officials have urged Israel to halt the demolitions.
russia
Candidate exclusions bring out protesters
MOSCOW — About 12,000 people turned out to protest the Moscow election commission’s decision to reject several opposition figures as candidates in the Russian capital’s city council election.
Last week, the commission rejected signatures the candidates gathered to get on the fall ballot.
Alexi Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition figure, told the crowd that if the barred candidates were not allowed to register by next Saturday, he would call for protests at the office of Moscow’s mayor and “we won’t leave.”
Moscow police said the protest was sanctioned and no arrests were reported.
The Associated Press