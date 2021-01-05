Around the nation and world

District of Columbia
EPA rollback curbs use of health studies
The Environmental Protection Agency released one of its last major rollbacks under the Trump administration Tuesday, limiting what evidence it will consider about risks of pollutants in a way that opponents say could cripple future public-health regulation.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the new rule, which restricts what findings from public-health studies the agency can consider in crafting health protections, was made in the name of transparency about government decision-making.
“We’re going to take all this information and shine light on it,” Wheeler said Tuesday, in unveiling the terms of the new rule in a virtual appearance hosted by a conservative think tank.
US: Russians likely carried out cyberhack
WASHINGTON — Top national security agencies in a rare joint statement Tuesday confirmed that Russia was likely responsible for a massive hack of U.S. government departments and corporations, rejecting President Trump’s claim that China might be to blame.
The statement said the hacks appeared to be intended for “intelligence-gathering,” suggesting the evidence so far pointed to a Russian spying effort rather than an attempt to damage or disrupt U.S. government operations.
Proud Boys leader banned from capital
WASHINGTON — A judge has banned the leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, from the nation’s capital after he was accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church and found with high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested.
The order bans Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, from entering the District of Columbia, with very limited exceptions to meet with his attorney or appear in court. It comes a day after he was arrested arriving in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Trump to coincide with the congressional vote expected Wednesday to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.
Tarrio was arrested Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department and accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month.
Missouri
Troopers shoot man who fired at their HQ
LIBERTY — A man fired several shots with an assault-style rifle at a suburban Kansas City headquarters for the Missouri State Highway Patrol before he was shot and wounded by troopers, the patrol said Tuesday.
The man, identified as Tayland Rahim, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri, was shot Monday night at Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit.
Investigators are trying to determine his motive, but he was there “to do some harm, no doubt about it,” spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said.
Rahim, who didn’t have a criminal record in Missouri, was in stable condition Tuesday at a hospital.
Wisconsin
Officer who shot Blake not charged
KENOSHA — A prosecutor said Tuesday that he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed and setting off sometimes violent protests in the city.
Officer Rusten Sheskey’s shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin during a summer marked by protests over police brutality and racism.
More than 250 people were arrested in the days that followed, including 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a self-styled medic with an assault rifle who is charged in the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third.
New York
Grammy Awards are moved back to March
NEW YORK — The 2021 Grammy Awards will no longer take place this month in Los Angeles and will broadcast in March because of a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the annual show would shift from its original Jan. 31 broadcast to an unspecified date in March.
The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.
Saudi Arabia
Declaration intended to ease rift with Qatar
AL-ULA — Gulf Arab leaders signed a declaration Tuesday to ease a rift with Qatar after Saudi Arabia’s decision to end a 3½-year embargo of the tiny energy-rich country that deeply divided regional U.S. security allies and frayed social ties across the Arabian Peninsula.
Saudi Arabia also said it was restoring full diplomatic relations with Qatar, although it was not clear how soon the step would be followed by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, which had joined the kingdom in isolating the country over its regional policies.
