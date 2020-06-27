Around the nation

New York
‘Occupy City Hall’ protest urges budget cuts for NYC police
NEW YORK — Hundreds of protesters camped outside City Hall are demanding that lawmakers slash the New York City police budget.
The encampment in City Hall Park in lower Manhattan began forming earlier this week following weeks of street protests sparked by the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans killed by law enforcement. The protesters are part of a national “defund the police” movement seeking more spending on other needs like housing and education.
Demonstrators are demanding that the City Council cut at least $1 billion in from the police department’s current $6 billion budget when it begins considering a new city budget next week. Organizers have called it “Occupy City Hall” — a nod to the 2010 Occupy Wall Street movement a few blocks away in Zuccotti Park.
Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91
NEW YORK — Milton Glaser, the groundbreaking graphic designer who adorned Bob Dylan’s silhouette with psychedelic hair and summed up the feelings for his native New York with “I (HEART) NY,” died Friday, his 91st birthday.
The cause was a stroke and Glaser had also had renal failure, his wife, Shirley Glaser, told The New York Times.
In posters, logos, advertisements and book covers, Glaser’s ideas captured the spirit of the 1960s with a few simple colors and shapes. He was the designer on the team that founded New York magazine with Clay Felker in the late ’60s.
Kansas
Man charged in bridge shooting fired with handgun, AR-15
LEAVENWORTH — A Kansas City-area man charged with randomly shooting into traffic last month on a bridge that connects Kansas and Missouri fired 15 rounds from a handgun before retrieving an AR-15-style rifle from his car and shooting at least 23 more rounds, according to court records.
A criminal affidavit released Friday in the case against 37-year-old Joseph Westrem describes the May 27 shooting that ended with a Fort Leavenworth soldier hitting Westrem with his truck to stop him, The Kansas City Star reported.
No one was killed. One person was taken to a hospital after being struck with gunfire.
New Jersey
Princeton to remove Wilson name from public policy school
PRINCETON — Princeton University has announced plans to remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school because of his segregationist views, reversing a decision the Ivy League school made four years ago to retain the name.
University president Christopher Eisgruber said in a letter to the school community Saturday that the board of trustees had concluded that “Wilson’s racist views and policies make him an inappropriate namesake” for Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs and the residential college.
Eisgruber said the trustees decided in April 2016 on some changes to make the university “more inclusive and more honest about its history” but decided to retain Wilson’s name, but revisited the issue in light of the recent killings of George Floyd and others.
