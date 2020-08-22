Around the Nation

Washington
Statue of lauded rocker Cornell is vandalized
SEATTLE — A life-sized statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been vandalized outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.
Museum officials told The Seattle Times that the statue was covered with white paint or a similar substance on Thursday.
The damage is being assessed and the statue will be restored, museum officials said.
“We are deeply pained by this act targeting the memory of a beloved artist in Seattle and around the world,” museum officials said in a statement.
Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden group that won critical and commercial acclaim. Cornell killed himself in 2017 following a performance in Detroit. He was 52.
District of Columbia
Giant panda cub breaks the internet
WASHINGTON — A brand new giant panda cub is sparking pandemic-fueled panda-mania, and officials at the National Zoo said traffic on their livestream spiked 1,200% over the past week.
“I’m pretty sure we broke the Internet last night,” National Zoo Director Steve Monfort said Saturday.
The zoo’s ever-popular Panda Cam traffic has been crashing since venerable matriarch Mei Xiang’s pregnancy was announced this past week. When she actually gave birth Friday evening, zoo officials said they had a hard time getting into their own livestream, and they’re now working to boost their capabilities.
“Everybody is getting bumped off,” said Deputy Director Brandie Smith, a former curator of the zoo’s giant pandas, who has overseen multiple births here. “When we have a giant panda baby, the whole world celebrates.”
West Virginia
Official: Kanye short on ballot signatures
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s secretary of state says rapper Kanye West’s bid to get on the ballot for president came up short on qualified signatures.
Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office told media outlets Friday that West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters in West Virginia. West submitted 15,000 signatures, but only 13,865 were legible, and only 6,383 were confirmed West Virginia registered voters, according to Secretary of State spokesperson Mike Queen.
Oregon
Police arrest 9 in clash near precinct station
PORTLAND — Protesters and police in Portland clashed before dawn Saturday after about 200 people marched to a police precinct station in yet another night of violence for Oregon’s largest city.
Demonstrators hurled bottles and rocks at officers and pointed lasers at them, damaging police cars and causing minor injuries for several officers, Portland police said in a statement.
One protester was given medical treatment at the scene after he threw rocks at officers and was shot with what police described as a “sponge-tipped less-lethal round,” the statement said.
He was among nine people arrested. Three were charged with assault on a police officer.
Many of the protesters wore helmets, eye protection, gas masks and body armor and some carried homemade wooden shields, police said.
California
Firefighting crews make slow progress
SAN FRANCISCO — Fire crews made slow progress Saturday battling some of the largest wildfires in California history — thanks to improved weather conditions and additional resources coming from others states.
But danger loomed with the threat of thunderstorms and lightning forecast for Sunday that could spark new fires and overwhelm firefighters battling hundreds of fires throughout the state.
“The worst is not behind us, we are in a battle rhythm,” California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Thom Porter tweeted.
Light winds, cooler and more humid nighttime weather and more equipment arriving for firefighters helped them make their most significant progress battling three massive Northern California fire “complexes” — multiple wildfires in one area being treated as a single incident. They have burned 1,045 square miles.
The fires that started this week have killed five people, destroyed nearly 700 homes and other structures and forced tens of thousands from their houses.
Texas
2 bodies still missing after explosion
CORPUS CHRISTI — The bodies of two missing crew members of a dredging boat were found Saturday following an explosion a day earlier in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd remain missing, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
A Coast Guard helicopter and boats were searching for the missing crew members.
The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. Friday when the dredging vessel struck a submerged pipeline, Coast Guard Lt. Marina Lawrence said. The Port of Corpus Christi has said it was a natural gas pipeline.
North Carolina
Protesters arrested days before convention
CHARLOTTE — Several people were arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, after some demonstrators skirmished with authorities late Friday, days before the start of the Republican National Convention, police said.
The arrests happened after a group of about 60 demonstrators left a park and began a march throughout uptown Charlotte at about 9 p.m., authorities said.
Police said the group briefly trespassed onto light rail tracks, temporarily disrupting service. Demonstrators later impeded traffic by surrounding a vehicle that was attempting to travel through an intersection, police said. William Gissentaner was arrested and charged with impeding traffic, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer, police said.
Police say demonstrators surrounded another vehicle as they continued to march, and three more people were arrested shortly after.
