DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Sources: Panel reaches deal with Trump Jr.
WASHINGTON — The Senate Intelligence Committee has struck a deal with Donald Trump Jr. to appear for a closed-door interview next month, pulling the two sides back, for now, from a confrontation over a subpoena as part of the panel’s Russia investigation.
Under the terms of the deal, according to two people familiar with the agreement, Trump Jr. will talk to the committee in mid-June for up to four hours. T
The deal comes after the panel subpoenaed President Trump’s eldest son to discuss answers he gave the panel’s staff in a 2017 interview. Trump Jr. had backed out of interviews twice, prompting the subpoena, according to people familiar with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr’s remarks to a GOP luncheon last week.
NEW YORK
Former Rep. Weiner leaves halfway house
NEW YORK — Former Rep. Anthony Weiner left a New York City halfway house Tuesday after completing his prison sentence for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.
“It’s good to be out,” the disgraced former congressman said, according to the New York Post. “I hope to be able to live a life of integrity and service. I’m glad this chapter of my life is behind me.”
Weiner, 54, was ordered in April to register as a sex offender as he neared the end of a 21-month prison sentence. The judge designated Weiner a Level 1 offender under the state’s version of what’s known as Megan’s Law, meaning that he is thought to have a low risk of reoffending.
Weiner had been living in the halfway house since February after serving most of his sentence at a prison in Massachusetts. He still faces three years of court supervision. Weiner pleaded guilty in May 2017 to transferring obscene material to a minor.
Alternative gay pride march being planned
NEW YORK — Activists who believe that New York City’s massive gay pride parade has become too corporate are planning an alternative “Queer Liberation March” on the same day.
Both events on June 30 will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots that helped spark the modern gay-rights movement. The alternative march is slated to start at 9:30 a.m.; the main pride march will start at noon.
Organizers of the alternative event said Tuesday they are negotiating with the city Parks Department for a rally on the Great Lawn of Central Park after their march. A Parks Department spokeswoman confirmed that the negotiations are taking place.
The group, called the Reclaim Pride Coalition, “wants to make sure that Stonewall 50 lives up to the spirit of what happened here 50 years ago,” civil liberties lawyer Norman Siegel said at a news conference announcing the group’s plans.
MONTANA
Governor joins 2020 Dem presidential race
HELENA — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced Tuesday that he is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, distinguishing himself among nearly two dozen candidates as the field’s only statewide elected official to win a state that President Trump carried in 2016.
Bullock, 53, is running as a centrist Democrat who has advanced party values while navigating a Republican legislature and a GOP-leaning electorate. Bullock made his candidacy official in a video that capped months of speculation fueled by his political activity in Iowa, which hosts the nation’s first presidential caucus next February.
The Associated Press