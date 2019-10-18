Georgia
Retail tag prompts response to package
ATLANTA — A discarded security tag has caused a scare in downtown Atlanta.
An employee reported a beeping sound coming from a trash bin outside a state government building in the heart of downtown Friday. Police evacuated the building and summoned bomb technicians.
As a search was underway, a woman who worked in the building told officers she knew what was in the bin.
The woman said a pair of shoes she bought online came with a security tag attached. When she cut it off, it began to beep. She tossed the tag in the bin on her way into work.
The state Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the trash bin was cleared before employees were given the “all clear” and allowed to return to the building.
California
Actor Bill Macy dies at 97
LOS ANGELES — Bill Macy, the character actor whose hangdog expression was a perfect match for his role as the long-suffering foil to Bea Arthur’s unyielding feminist on the daring 1970s sitcom “Maude,” has died. He was 97.
Macy died Thursday night in Los Angeles, his friend Matt Beckoff said Friday. Further details weren’t immediately available from Beckoff or Macy’s wife, Samantha Harper Macy.
The stint as Walter Findlay on the CBS sitcom that aired from 1972-78 was Macy’s highest-profile in a long stage, film and TV career. He made dozens of guest appearances in series including “Seinfeld,” ‘’How I Met Your Mother” and “ER.”
Alabama
Police: Dog hits throttle, hits owner
LOXLEY — A south Alabama man was seriously injured when his dog apparently hit the throttle on a four-wheeler and the all-terrain vehicle ran over him.
WKRG-TV reports that the accident happened Thursday. Loxley police say the man had his dog tied to the handlebars of the four-wheeler. The dog’s leash apparently tangled with the throttle and caused the ATV to hit the man.
The station reported that Highway 59 was shut down momentarily as the man was airlifted to a local hospital. Police said the man was in stable condition and expected to recover.
District of Columbia
Trump taps Perry deputy to replace him at Energy Department
WASHINGTON — President Trump said Friday that he will nominate Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s deputy to lead the agency when Perry leaves later this year.
Dan Brouillette had been the expected successor of Perry, who says his departure announcement Thursday was long planned and not related to his role in administration actions on Ukraine that are now the focus of a House impeachment panel for Trump. Perry had served as secretary since spring 2017, making him one of the longest-surviving members of a Cabinet roiled by turnovers.
Brouillette, like Perry, has traveled the world supporting Trump’s goal of U.S. energy dominance and says he supports expansion of both U.S. fossil fuel production and other forms of energy.
Trump tweeted Friday that Brouillette’s experience is “unparalleled” and called him a “total professional.”
Brouillette previously worked as an executive at USAA, which provides insurance and other financial services to service members, and Ford Motor Co.
He worked as an assistant energy secretary under George W. Bush and a Louisiana state energy regulator, among other work.
