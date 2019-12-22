Around the Nation

Virginia
63-vehicle pileup results in injuries
WILLIAMSBURG — A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, some critically, according to state police.
The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 64 in York County near Williamsburg and for a time shut down traffic in both directions, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement.
The agency tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge when what was described as a chain-reaction wreck began.
West Virginia
No injuries as freight train derails near park
HARPERS FERRY — A freight train derailed as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, sending two cars into the water and damaging a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail.
CSX said in a statement that there were no injuries early Saturday morning when seven cars in total derailed.
CSX said all the cars were empty and no hazardous materials were involved.
CSX said the cause of the derailment is under investigation and it will work swiftly to clean up and restore the area.
Michigan
Body discovered where woman went missing
HONOR — A body was found near a cabin in northwestern Michigan where a 47-year-old Detroit-area woman reportedly went missing in October, authorities said.
The family of Adrienne Quintal, 47, called authorities in Benzie County about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to report finding the body in a flooded area on the family’s property near Honor, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.
Benzie County Undersheriff Kyle Rosa, deputies and a medical examiner recovered the body. An autopsy was planned to identify the body and determine a cause of death.
Governor: Water crisis probe to have update
FLINT — An update is expected at the start of 2020 regarding a criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis that was one of the worst man-made environmental disasters in U.S. history, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
Whitmer told MLive.com on Tuesday that she trusts Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel “to do the right thing” in the probe of Flint’s water crisis.
“I think she has shown she’s taken it very seriously,” Whitmer said of Nessel. “These timelines we are bumping up against means that she’ll probably be making some announcements at the beginning of the year.”
In 2014 and 2015, Flint faced a man-created health emergency after lead from old pipes leached into drinking water due to a lack of corrosion-control treatment following a change in the water source.
At the time, the city was also financially strapped and was under state emergency management.
The switch also has been linked to a deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.
California
Church in LA to pay off $5.3M in medical bills
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles church is paying off $5.3 million worth of medical debt for nearly 6,000 households in Southern California, according to one of the church’s pastors.
Christian Assembly purchased the debt for $53,000.
It is also working with a nonprofit organization to pay the outstanding bills for 5,555 families located in 28 neighborhoods, co-lead pastor Tom Hughes said in a video posted online Thursday.
“We are able to give a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles, no strings attached,” he said.
The church will also help the recipients repair their credit scores, Hughes said.
