Around the Nation

Ohio
Security video captures inmate’s fall through ceiling
DAYTON — A security camera captured footage of a jail inmate’s apparent escape attempt from a holding room that ended with her falling through a ceiling and landing head-first in a trash can.
Jessica Boomershine, 42, was charged with escape and vandalism following the episode late last month, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in Ohio. Her attorney, Kyle Lennen, declined to comment Friday.
Jail security video shows Boomershine climbing up a holding room wall Jan. 21 as other inmates watch, and then moving out of sight.
A few seconds later, parts of ceiling tiles fall to the floor. Boomershine’s legs then appear, and guards pull her down. She ends up head-first in a trash can that then tips over.
Maryland
History lesson compares Trump to Nazis
TOWSON — Republican lawmakers in Maryland are criticizing a history lesson at a public high school near Baltimore that compared President Trump with Nazis and communists.
A slide used in an Advanced Placement history class at Loch Raven High School in Towson shows a picture of Trump above pictures of a Nazi swastika and a flag of the Soviet Union. Two captions read “wants to round up a group of people and build a giant wall” and “oh, THAT is why it sounds so familiar!”
The Baltimore Sun reports that state Del. Kathy Szeliga arranged for copies of the slide and the school system’s response to be sent to her fellow Baltimore County lawmaker. She also posted the image on Facebook.
The school system said the slide was not part of the resources it provides for AP history teachers.
California
Charter bus rollover kills 3, injures 18
SAN DIEGO — A charter bus rolled down an embankment off a rain-slicked Interstate 15 outside San Diego Saturday morning, killing three people and injuring 18 others.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes south of state Route 76 about 10:20 a.m., according to the North County Fire Protection District.
The bus driver swerved and lost control, rolling down an embankment and landing on its roof, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe.
Emergency workers were sent to rescue several people trapped in the wreckage.
Three people died at the scene, with one victim still trapped inside the bus, said Fire Chief Stephen Abbott. Eighteen others were transported to hospitals, officials said. Their conditions varied. Their ages were not released.
Delaware
No felony conviction in ex-athlete’s sexual assault trial
WILMINGTON — The second trial of a former University of Delaware baseball player accused of sexually assaulting six women has ended with a jury convicting him of misdemeanor unlawful sexual contact.
A jury on Friday declined to convict Clay Conaway on felony charges of attempted second-degree rape and strangulation. Instead, they returned a guilty verdict for third-degree unlawful sexual contact. That offense carries no mandatory prison time and a presumptive sentence of probation.
Conaway had been charged with assaulting a woman in November 2017 after connecting with her through the dating app Tinder. Court records indicate that both were students at the University of Delaware at the time and that the incident occurred in Conway’s bedroom.
Following a trial last year on a charge of first-degree rape involving another woman, Conaway was sentenced in November to five years in prison after being found guilty on the lesser charge of fourth-degree rape.
Wire reports