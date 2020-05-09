Around the Nation

Delaware
Married couple die in shooting
BEAR — A married couple from Maryland ages 85 and 86 were the victims of a deadly shooting at a veterans cemetery in Delaware.
Delaware State Police on Friday night identified the victims of the shooting as an 86-year-old man and 85-year-old woman from Elkton, Maryland.
The two were at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear on Friday morning when they were shot and killed. Their names have not yet been released.
A suspect engaged in a shootout with police around noon Friday. He was found dead from a gunshot wound a few hours later in a wooded area where the shootout took place. The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Middletown, Delaware. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect shot himself or was hit by police in the earlier exchange of gunfire, police said.
North Carolina
Sheriff’s deputy faces charges
WILMINGTON — A sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina is facing criminal charges after authorities say he led a group of armed people to the wrong home in a search for a missing girl.
New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said Friday that Jordan Kita, who worked in the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, will be charged with trespassing and breaking and entering. News outlets report that Kita led an armed group of people May 3 to the home of Dameon Shepard, a senior at Laney High School in Wilmington.
The all-white group tried unsuccessfully to force its way into the home of Shepard, who is black.
Kita was looking for Lekayda Kempisty, a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier that day. She was later found safe.
New York
Records founder Andre Harrell dies
NEW YORK — Andre Harrell, the Uptown Records founder who shaped the sound of hip-hop and R&B in the late ’80s and ’90s with acts such as Mary J. Blige and Heavy D and also launched the career of mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has died. He was 59.
Diddy’s REVOLT company confirmed the death Saturday but no other details were immediately available. Harrell was the vice chairman at REVOLT.
“We can confirm the passing of Andre Harrell,” Roma Khanna, the CEO of REVOLT Media & TV, said in a statement. “Everyone in the REVOLT family is devastated by the loss of our friend, mentor and Vice Chairman. Andre’s impact on Hip Hop, the culture and on all of us personally has been immeasurable and profound. May he Rest In Peace.”
Harrell launched his New York City-based label in 1986, eventually dominating the urban music scene with multiple hit songs and platinum-selling albums.
Mississippi
AP reporter, editor Ron Harrist dies
Ron Harrist, who covered Elvis Presley, black separatists, white supremacists and college football legends during his 41 years as a reporter and editor in Mississippi for The Associated Press, died of complications from leukemia at his home in Brandon early Saturday, his son Andy Harrist said. He was 77.
“Ron was absolutely one of the nicest, funniest, most generous people I have ever worked with. He was also a wise and gifted journalist who covered convulsive change and epic stories that have shaped the South as we now know it,” said Brian Carovillano, vice president and managing editor for The Associated Press.
Born in Tampa, Florida, Harrist moved with his family to Brandon, Mississippi when he was a child. He attended Mississippi College and began teaching junior high school after earning an education degree. But a night job working for The Clarion-Ledger and Jackson Daily News prompted him to change his career. He joined the AP in 1968, covering a state still struggling to adapt to the reality of equal citizenship for African Americans.
