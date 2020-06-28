Around the Nation

California
California man faces 26 charges in Golden State Killer case
SACRAMENTO — Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., a former police officer, faces 13 rape-related charges and 13 murder counts stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s across six counties in California.
He is expected to enter a guilty plea during a hearing Monday. Authorities allege the 74-year-old is the elusive Golden State Killer, also known during the crime sprees by nicknames including the East Area Rapist and Visalia Ransacker.
The charges linked to rapes were filed as kidnappings to commit robberies because the statute of limitations for sexual assaults has expired.
New Hampshire
Prep school responds to sex assault account in Vanity Fair
CONCORD — A former student detailed her account of sexual assault in the 1990s at a New Hampshire boarding school in a recent Vanity Fair article, and school officials commended her for speaking out.
The magazine published an excerpt Thursday from Lacy Crawford’s forthcoming memoir, “Notes on a Silencing.”
The author details her alleged assault by two seniors on the hockey team at St. Paul’s School in Concord. Crawford, who was 15 at the time of the alleged assault, says she developed herpetic lesions on her throat.
Illinois
Shootings across Chicago kill 3 kids; cops ask public’s help
CHICAGO — Shootings across Chicago over the weekend have left three children dead, including a 10-year-old girl who was struck in the head by a stray bullet that came through an apartment window.
The Saturday night death was among at least 10 shooting fatalities since Friday evening, which follow a deadly Father’s Day weekend and fresh concerns about a violent summer ahead.
Earlier Saturday, a 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured when a gunman opened fire on their vehicle. And a 17-year-old died at a hospital after he got into an altercation and someone fired shots.
Texas
Prosecutors: Woman burned home in attempt to destroy records
FORT WORTH — A woman burned down her $1.6 million suburban Fort Worth mansion while trying to destroy documents from her husband’s health care clinic as authorities were investigating the couple for fraud, prosecutors allege.
A seven-count federal indictment, filed June 17, charges Mark and Melissa Kuper with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud aiding and abetting.
They both have pleaded not guilty to allegations that they submitted more than 100,000 claims to federal health care programs for “sham” physical therapy, psychotherapy and pain management services from 2014 to 2017, according to court records.
Wire reports
