Around the Nation

Georgia
Challenger to QAnon supporter bows out of race
ATLANTA — The Democratic candidate for a U.S. House seat in Georgia dropped out of the race Friday, clearing a near-certain path to victory for a QAnon-supporting Republican contender who has been criticized for her incendiary comments.
Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal bowed out of the race for “personal and family reasons,” his campaign manager Vinny Olsziewski told The Associated Press.
Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said Friday that the window has passed for Democrats to replace Van Ausdal on the ballot, likely sealing a win for the already-favored Marjorie Taylor Greene. Van Ausdal faced long odds in Georgia’s deep-red 14th Congressional District.
Images of 9/11 attack, porn interrupt voting machine hearing
ATLANTA — A federal hearing on a challenge to Georgia’s voting machines was interrupted Friday when someone began posting video and symbols during the live Zoom session, including images from the Sept. 11 attacks, a swastika and pornography.
Before the interruption, there were roughly 100 people signed in as participants and observers to the high-profile hearing.
During testimony by a voting machine company executive, at least two people — one with the user name Osama — began posting rapidly changing videos and still images, some accompanied by music, by sharing their screens with the video conference. The court quickly ended the Zoom session.
The hearing resumed via Zoom about an hour later with a virtual waiting room set up so that participants and observers had to be admitted by the court staff. A member of the court staff was designated to share exhibits sent to her by attorneys.
Minnesota
No cameras allowed at Floyd criminal proceedings — for now
MINNEAPOLIS — When four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death appeared for an omnibus hearing Friday, no cameras were allowed — just as at all other hearings so far in the case.
In Minnesota, unlike many other states, cameras are not allowed before the sentencing phase of criminal proceedings unless both prosecution and defense agree. Attorneys for the officers have said they want cameras, but the prosecution team — led by state Attorney General Keith Ellison — has so far resisted. In a court filing, they have warned the cameras could change the way attorneys present evidence, force participants to endure even more media scrutiny and even intimidate witnesses.
Prosecutors have said they might change their minds before the trial’s scheduled start in March.
Michigan
University drops building name linked to KKK member
EAST LANSING — Michigan State University trustees unanimously changed the name of a campus building Friday after determining that a man with a long record of public service was a member of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s, despite a grandson’s objections.
MSU officials said Stephen S. Nisbet’s KKK membership card was discovered at a library at Central Michigan University. But Stephen P. Nisbet claimed Friday that it’s not his grandfather’s signature and called for consultations with a historian.
He said he never heard his grandfather talk about an affiliation with the klan.
Connecticut
Second official accused of police-chief hiring fraud resigns
BRIDGEPORT — The acting personnel director of Bridgeport, Connecticut, resigned Friday, a day after he and the police chief were arrested on federal fraud charges.
The city confirmed it had received David Dunn’s resignation on Friday. Police Chief Armando Perez stepped down Thursday afternoon after the two were arraigned in U.S. District Court.
They are accused of rigging the process that led to the city hiring Perez as chief in 2018.
Wire reports
