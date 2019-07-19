Louisiana
Researchers discover new species of shark
NEW ORLEANS — A pocket-sized pocket shark found in the Gulf of Mexico has turned out to be a new species.
And scientists say the mysterious pouches that it’s named for squirt little glowing clouds into the ocean. Researchers from around the Gulf and in New York have named the species the American pocket shark, or Mollisquama mississippiensis.
It’s only the third out of more than 500 known shark species that may squirt luminous liquid, said R. Dean Grubbs, a Florida State University scientist.
colorado
Mother convicted of deaths of 2 girls
DENVER — A jury in southwest Colorado has convicted a mother of two girls who died after they were banished to a car without food or water by members of a doomsday religious group because the girls were thought to have been impure.
Nashika Bramble was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of first-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall, KMGH-TV in Denver reported. The sisters’ bodies were found in a car parked on a San Miguel County farm near Norwood in September 2017. Authorities said they died of heat, dehydration and starvation.
Bramble, who is expected to be sentenced this fall, was a member of a religious group that moved to the property earlier that year.
North carolina
Gerrymandering trial finishes its first week
RALEIGH — Challengers of North Carolina legislative districts say the computer files of a deceased Republican mapmaker show how GOP legislators approved boundary lines with illegal political bias.
The partisan gerrymandering trial’s first week in state court is complete.
Democrats and the group Common Cause want judges to order 2017 House and Senate maps be redrawn for 2020.
Judges keep lawsuit against voter ID law
RALEIGH — North Carolina judges are keeping alive a lawsuit that challenges the state’s new photo voter identification law as discriminating against racial minorities, but the court won’t stop IDs from being required in upcoming elections as the case grinds ahead.
Voters last November passed a constitutional amendment requiring voter ID. A three-judge state panel ruled Friday that the six voters challenging the resulting law presented enough evidence to keep going.
The plaintiffs alleged the law passed last December was intentionally discriminatory and violated the state constitution.
california
Prosecutors sentence man to life in prison
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles man who killed four people during a series of home invasion robberies has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole.
John Ewell, 62, was sentenced Friday to four life terms for invading homes in Los Angeles and neighboring Hawthorne in 2010.
Prosecutors say he strangled a Los Angeles neighbor and an elderly Hawthorne couple. He also choked an 80-year-old Hawthorne man, who later died of a heart attack.
georgia
Black lawmaker: Man verbally attacked me
MABLETON — An African-American lawmaker in Georgia says she was verbally attacked in a supermarket by a white man who told her, “Go back where you came from.”
Rep. Erica Thomas of Austell tearfully described the confrontation in a Facebook video Friday. She acknowledged being in an express line with too many items but said she got in the line because she is nine months pregnant and cannot stand for long periods.
She said a white man began yelling profanity and calling her “ignorant” and “lazy.” She says employees at the Atlanta-area store were slow to respond.
alaska
Alaska flight aborted on takeoff, killing 1
ANCHORAGE — Authorities say one person was killed and four others were injured Friday morning when a floatplane’s takeoff was aborted with seven people on board.
The incident occurred at the mouth of Tutka Bay south of Homer. The Coast Guard says there were three adults and four children aboard the plane.
Homer Fire Chief Mark Kirko says one person is in critical condition and was flown out of town for treatment.
Nevada
Bounce house blown into power lines kills 1
RENO, Nev. — A 9-year-old Reno girl has died from injuries she suffered when strong winds blew an inflatable bounce house with three children inside into power lines last weekend.
The family of Elizabeth “Lizzy” Hammond issued a statement Friday confirming her death from the incident last Sunday, and thanking first-responders and law enforcement for their help and support.
Her family said she was an active volunteer in the local community who helped feed the homeless, built care packages for local soldiers deployed overseas and provided school supplies for less-fortunate children.
The Associated Press