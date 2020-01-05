Around the Nation

Illinois
Boys killed in high-rise slaying identified
CHICAGO — Chicago police said Friday that they were still waiting to interview a woman suspected of killing her two young sons, stabbing one and throwing the other from an 11th-floor apartment window before jumping herself.
According to the department’s press office, the 20-year-old woman remains in critical condition, as does a 70-year-old man believed to be her grandfather who was found in the apartment Thursday with stab wounds.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday identified the child who was thrown out the window as 2-year-old Johntavis Newell and identified the child found in the bathtub with severe lacerations and badly burned by scalding water as 7-month-old Ameer Newell. Autopsies for both boys were scheduled for Friday.
Texas
Toddler killed, man wounded in shooting
DALLAS — Authorities believe a shooting early Sunday that killed a 1-year-old boy and wounded his uncle in a home in Dallas was a targeted attack.
Detectives were trying to figure out who, or what, inside the home the gunman was seeking, police Chief Reneé Hall said. No arrests had been made as of noon Sunday.
Hall identified the slain boy as Rory Norman, who would have turned 2 on Jan. 24. The wounded man is the boy’s 20-year-old uncle, a college student home for the holidays, according to Hall.
The man’s name was not released. He was hospitalized Sunday in stable condition, Hall said. Hall said police believe the shooter knew the layout of the home, noting that the person fired a rifle through bedroom windows. She said the person knew where to aim
Florida
Sheriff: Man shoots 2 teens who burst into a home
TAMPA — A man shot two teenagers, one of them fatally, when the pair broke into a Florida home through a back patio door and tried to rob the man and his fiancée at gunpoint, authorities said.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the second teen is in critical condition after Saturday’s incident.
According to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
All four suspects are between the ages of 16 and 17. As of Sunday morning, none of the teens alleged to have been involved had been named by the sheriff’s office, and none had been charged.
Minnesota
Charges: Man killed woman who honked at him to hurry up
ROSEAU — Prosecutors in northern Minnesota accused a man of fatally shooting a woman who yelled at him to hurry up and honked her horn while waiting for him outside his home.
Angelo Borreson, 56, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in the death of 51-year-old Angela Wynne.
Borreson told authorities Wynne drove to his home near Badger on Wednesday morning to help him get gas for his vehicle. According to the complaint, Wynne arrived before Borreson was ready to leave and started yelling at him to hurry while honking her horn.
Oregon
Coast Guard boat capsizes; all of crew rescued
ASTORIA — All four crew members were rescued when a Coast Guard boat capsized after encountering heavy wakes in Oregon.
The 25-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat capsized just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday near Pier 39 in Astoria, TV station KOIN reported.
Coast Guard officials at the command center in Seattle received four alerts as well as several witness reports.
An urgent broadcast was issued and directed an Astoria Jayhawk crew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew to respond. Roughly 20 minutes later, crew members aboard the Columbia Bar Pilot vessel Connor Foss told the Coast Guard they had recovered the entire Coast Guard crew from the water.
Everyone is in healthy condition, according to the Coast Guard.
Wire reports