NEW YORK
Google services slow due to congestion
NEW YORK — Google is saying users of YouTube and other services were seeing errors or slow performance due to high levels of network congestion in the eastern United States.
YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite services were affected, but Google said Sunday it believes it had identified the cause of the congestion and expected to return to normal service.
‘Godzilla’ (softly) roars atop movie box office
NEW YORK — The latest iteration of the Godzilla franchise took over the top spot from “Aladdin” and roared louder than Elton John at the weekend box office, but it still left a notably smaller footprint on North American theaters than its city-wrecking predecessors.
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla,” was brought down to size by poor reviews and middling interest from moviegoers, selling $49 million in tickets, according to studio estimates Sunday.
While still good enough for No. 1, that total was $10 million to $15 million off industry expectations and close to half of the $93 million debut of the previous “Godzilla” movie.
Still, the weekend, led by one of the most classic movie monsters, brought Hollywood’s summer season into full swing. Last week’s top film, Disney’s live-action, blue-Will Smith “Aladdin” remake, slid to second with $42 million in its second weekend.
Sephora to close, hold ‘inclusion workshops’
NEW YORK — Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host “inclusion workshops” for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet’s eye when singer SZA said security was called on her while she shopped at a California store in April.
Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page and elsewhere. It also included a link to its “We Belong to Something Beautiful” campaign, which says, “We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included.”
ILLINOIS
Research: ACA aided blacks with cancer
CHICAGO — New research suggests that states that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act eliminated racial differences in being able to quickly start on treatment after a diagnosis of advanced cancer.
The law, often called Obamacare, let states expand Medicaid eligibility and offer subsidies to help people buy health insurance.
Before the law, 5% fewer blacks were starting treatment within a month of their cancer diagnoses, Yale University researchers found. In states that expanded Medicaid, that difference went away.
TEXAS
Governor OKs ban on red-light cameras
AUSTIN — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law banning red-light traffic cameras.
The ban takes effect Sept. 1. The cameras take images of vehicles entering intersections when stoplights turn red. Drivers are usually fined $75.
Critics say red-light cameras are unconstitutional and contribute to accidents. Supporters say they make streets safer.
