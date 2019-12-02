Georgia
Ex-president Carter, 95, is hospitalized
AMERICUS — Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a south Georgia hospital over the weekend for treatment of a urinary tract infection, a spokeswoman said Monday.
Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said in a statement that the 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend.
California
Rep. Hunter to plead guilty to avoid trial
SAN DIEGO — California Rep. Duncan Hunter said he plans to plead guilty to misusing campaign funds and is prepared to go to jail, a stunning turn of events for the six-term Republican who had steadfastly denied wrongdoing and claimed he was the victim of a political witch hunt.
Hunter said in an interview that aired Monday that he will change his not guilty plea at a federal court hearing Tuesday. He said he wants to protect his three children from going through a trial.
Montana
Governor Bullock ends presidential campaign
HELENA — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock ended his Democratic presidential campaign Monday, becoming the third Western governor boasting executive experience and a Washington-outsider appeal to flame out in the contest.
He joined Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper in failed bids.
Wisconsin
Student in custody after school shooting
MILWAUKEE — An officer shot an armed male student Monday morning in a classroom at a suburban Milwaukee high school after the teenager pointed a gun at officers, a police chief said.
A Waukesha South High School student informed a school resource officer that a classmate had a handgun around 10:17 a.m., Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said. Waukesha police and sheriff’s deputies soon arrived at the school and tried to de-escalate the situation to no avail.
“The suspect would not remove his hands from his pocket and continued to ignore officers’ commands,” Jack said. “The suspect removed his handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers. An officer was forced to discharge his firearm, striking the suspect.”
Jack said officers performed life-saving measures on the student, who is in stable condition.
Illinois
Chicago mayor fires police superintendent
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired the city’s retiring police superintendent, Eddie Johnson, on Monday, citing “ethical lapses” that included telling lies about a recent incident in which Johnson was found asleep at the wheel of his car after having drinks.
