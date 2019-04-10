NORTH CAROLINA
1 dead, 17 hurt in gas explosion
DURHAM — A leaking gas line exploded Wednesday in a Durham shopping district, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others as firefighters were evacuating people from buildings near the rupture, authorities said.
The blast reverberated across the North Carolina city — turning one building to rubble, shattering windows blocks away and filling the air with acrid smoke.
The explosion came about 15 minutes after the office’s human resources manager sent an email warning that the city’s fire department was investigating the smell of gas and that workers shouldn’t leave the building through the front door.
Durham Fire Chief Robert Zoldos said the blast at 10:07 a.m. involved five buildings on the block and catastrophically damaged one. The leak had been reported during construction a half-hour earlier, prompting the evacuations.
A total of 17 people were seen at hospitals — six in critical condition and one transported to a burn center — Durham EMS Assistant Chief Lee Van Vleet said. One firefighter was seriously injured and in surgery but expected to recover.
NEW YORK
Challenge to vaccination order in works
NEW YORK — Opponents of New York City’s emergency declaration ordering everyone in a heavily Orthodox Jewish neighborhood to be vaccinated for measles will file a lawsuit this week, a lawyer working with the group said Wednesday.
Civil rights attorney Michael Sussman called the order threatening to fine residents of four ZIP codes in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn if they refuse to have their children vaccinated “an overreach of authority.”
Sussman also represented a group of parents in suburban Rockland County who challenged the county executive’s order barring unvaccinated children from indoor public spaces. A state judge sided with the parents and issued a preliminary injunction against the emergency order last week.
New York City and Rockland County are both struggling to contain a measles outbreak that has mainly affected Orthodox Jewish families.
NEW JERSEY
Dentist vows to put racy Easter display back
CLIFTON — A New Jersey dentist who created a racy Easter display is vowing to put it back up after a female neighbor used gardening shears to damage it.
The display at a dental office in Clifton, New Jersey, featured five mannequins dressed in lingerie, fishnet stockings and colorful wigs, all holding Easter baskets and surrounded by Easter eggs. It had drawn mixed reviews from neighbors, as well as passers-by who stopped to take photos.
A television news crew was filming the decorations about 1 p.m. Tuesday when the woman — who lives in a home across the street from the dental office and identified herself as Desire Mozek— took it down.
“I think I did something right,” she said. “That’s disgusting already.”
The owner of the display, Wayne Gangi, called it a “spoof.” He said the idea came to him when he saw giant Easter eggs while walking around a Party City store. He added that he liked Playboy bunnies when he was a child and thought the display would be funny.
FLORIDA
Clemency denied for ‘White Boy Rick’
TALLAHASSEE — A Florida clemency board has denied an early prison release for a man known as “White Boy Rick,” once one of the FBI’s youngest informants and the subject of a recent Hollywood movie.
The Executive Clemency Board sent a letter two weeks ago to Richard Wershe Jr.’s attorney, saying it has denied the request for a commuted sentence.
The letter didn’t state a reason. Wershe’s current release date is in October 2020.
Wershe is in prison for his role in an interstate car theft ring which operated while he was already imprisoned. At age 14, Wershe was an FBI informant in Detroit who helped convict a major cocaine trafficking ring but he eventually got caught selling drugs himself.
His story was the basis of the 2018 film “White Boy Rick.”
OREGON
Home invader ends up being Roomba
PORTLAND — Deputies responded to a possible home invasion, but the intruder they found wasn’t alive or a person.
It was a robotic vacuum cleaner.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a house sitter in Cedar Hills called 911 Monday, saying someone was inside the bathroom.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies entered the home and ordered the burglar out, but nothing happened.
Deputies then opened the bathroom door with guns drawn and discovered the automatic vacuum cleaner.
Wire reports