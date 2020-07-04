Around the Nation

Nation
Population growth driven by minorities
U.S. racial and ethnic minorities accounted for all of the nation’s population growth during the last decade, according to new Census Bureau estimates.
The data underscore the nation’s growing diversity and suggest that the trend will continue as the white population ages and low birthrates translate to a declining share.
Non-Hispanic whites declined to 60.1% of the populace in 2019, and their number shrank by about 9,000 from the 2010 census to slightly more than 197 million.
Over the same period, the U.S. added 10.1 million people identified as Hispanic. The median age for white non-Hispanics rose to 43.7 years — more than a decade older than the median Hispanic of any race — with Black and Asian American residents in between.
North Carolina
Series of crashes kill 5 — 4 in a single family
CHARLOTTE — A couple and their two daughters were among five people killed in a chain of car crashes started by a speeding driver, according to police and a newspaper report.
State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer that police would release victims’ names after troopers complete their investigation of Friday night’s deadly crashes on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte.
However, a relative of the four family members killed in one of the collisions identified them as Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, 7-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Elizabeth, the newspaper reported.
New York
Hot-dog champions break own recordsNEW YORK — The coronavirus outbreak moved the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from the Coney Island boardwalk to an undisclosed indoor location but the results were familiar: Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions of the annual gluttony fest on Saturday.
Chestnut downed 75 wieners and buns in 10 minutes and Sudo downed 48½ in the same span, setting new world records for both the men’s and women’s events. “I’m always pushing for a record,” Chestnut said before the contest started. “I know that’s what the fans want.”
Wire services
