Around the Nation

New Jersey
Pet store blamed for dog death gets apology
FLEMINGTON — A woman whose dog died during a grooming at a PetSmart store in New Jersey is now apologizing for blaming the store for the death.
Danielle DiNapoli dropped off her 8-year-old bulldog Scruffles for grooming at the Flemington store on Dec. 29, 2017. Within an hour, the store called her to say the dog had died.
A necropsy determined that the dog’s death was not related to the grooming but was caused by preexisting health issues.
Michigan
Detroit-area lawman stops phony cop car
WATERFORD — A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn’t fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit.
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.”
Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife.
The man was arrested. Charges are pending.
California
Bryant copter had no signs of engine failure
LOS ANGELES — Wreckage from the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any sign of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.
A witness told the NTSB the hillside where the crash occurred was shrouded in mist when he heard the helicopter approaching.
The Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, just outside Los Angeles, occurred as the group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.
Delaware
University pulls art of Trump decapitation
WILMINGTON — A Delaware university removed from an online showcase a piece of student artwork depicting President Trump being decapitated.
Wilmington University student Jennie Williams’ piece showed the Statue of Liberty slicing Trup’s bloodied neck with a sword, and was meant to be a parody of Italian painter Caravaggio’s 16th century work “Judith and Holofernes,” The Delaware News Journal reported. A photo of the piece showed Williams had placed Trump’s and Lady Liberty’s heads over the subjects on the original painting.
University officials removed the piece because it did not meet the school’s values, said Joe Aviola, senior director of administrative and legal affairs.
