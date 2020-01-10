Around the Nation

Texas
State becomes 1st to reject new refugees
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will reject the resettlement of new refugees, becoming the first state known to do so under a recent Trump administration order.
In a letter released Friday, Abbott wrote that Texas “has been left by Congress to deal with disproportionate migration issues resulting from a broken federal immigration system.” He added that Texas has done “more than its share.”
Texas has long been a leader in settling refugees, taking in more than any other state during the 2018 governmental fiscal year, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Tennessee
Warrant: Mom left infant who drowned
KNOXVILLE — An 11-month-old Tennessee boy left in a bathtub without supervision has died and his mother is facing charges of murder and abuse after telling authorities she left the child to have some “me time.”
The boy, who was found unresponsive in the tub Wednesday night, died Friday morning, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital spokeswoman Erica Estep told news outlets.
The boy’s mother, Lindsee Leonardo, 32, was charged Thursday with aggravated child abuse, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said. The office announced Friday that Leonardo had been charged with first-degree murder.
Leonardo told police she left Aiden Leonardo and a 23-month-old sibling in the tub so she could have some “me time,” an arrest warrant said.
Florida
Bridge to add nets to prevent suicides
ST. PETERSBURG — Nets will be going up along a portion of Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which spans the mouth of Tampa Bay and has become a magnet for suicides.
The Tampa Bay Times reported Friday that the steel mesh nets will be installed along a 1.5-mile section of the bridge, which reaches heights of 200 feet above the water. The nets will extend 8 feet above the concrete barriers on the bridge, which carries Interstate 275 between Pinellas and Manatee counties.
Ex-Mrs. Florida heads to prison for stealing
WEST PALM BEACH — A federal judge in Florida ordered Mrs. Florida 2016 to spend a month in jail for stealing her mother’s Social Security checks rather than using the money to pay for nursing home care.
U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart also sentenced Karyn Turk on Thursday to five months of house arrest when she gets out of prison and to perform 100 hours of community service in a nursing home, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Turk must report to prison March 2. She and her lawyers sought to convince the judge that she’s suffered enough and didn’t deserve prison or house arrest. Attorney David Tarras said that since Turk pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Social Security fraud, she’s been harassed on social media.
Oklahoma
Wicked weather threatens states
A storm system expected to strike southern states from Texas to Georgia this weekend is looking more and more menacing, bringing the potential for devastating tornadoes and 80-mph wind gusts.
The national Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be at an enhanced threat of storms that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains. The area includes several Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.
Wire reports
Wire reports