OHIO
60 charged in Rx opioid crackdown
CINCINNATI — Federal authorities said Wednesday they have charged 60 people, including a doctor accused of trading drugs for sex and another of prescribing to his Facebook friends, for their roles in illegally prescribing and distributing millions of pills containing opioids and other drugs.
U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman of Cincinnati described the action, with 31 doctors facing charges, as the biggest known takedown yet of drug prescribers. Robert Duncan, U.S. attorney for eastern Kentucky, called the doctors involved “white-coated drug dealers.”
Authorities said the 60 includes 53 medical professionals tied to some 350,000 prescriptions and 32 million pills. The operation was conducted by the federal Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, launched last year by the Trump administration.
TEXAS
Fewer deported, arrested, ICE says
MCALLEN — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it’s arresting and deporting fewer immigrants because the agency is devoting more resources to the surging numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border.
Acting Director Matthew Albence said Wednesday that ICE has made 14 percent fewer criminal arrests and 10 percent fewer removals of immigrants since October compared to the same period a year earlier.
Albence blamed the reassignment of hundreds of ICE staff to the U.S.-Mexico border, where the Border Patrol is apprehending thousands of families weekly. Many of them are parents and children fleeing Central America and seeking asylum.
Albence and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan visited the border city of McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday to highlight what they called a humanitarian crisis.
ILLINOIS
Prosecutor: Smollett was overcharged
CHICAGO — Chicago’s top prosecutor injected herself into the criminal case accusing Jussie Smollett of staging a racist, anti-gay attack in January despite having recused herself, texting a deputy that the “Empire” actor had been overcharged by her own office, according to newly released texts and emails.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her staff also scrambled later to explain the March 26 decision to drop all criminal charges against Smollett amid an explosion of public criticism, several thousand documents provided to The Associated Press and other media through open records requests indicate.
Foxx recused herself in February, her office explaining at the time that she had “facilitated a connection” between a Smollett family member and detectives after the relative expressed concerns about the case. Foxx has made sometimes-confusing statements since then.
Smollett had faced 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was assaulted by two men about 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago. Investigators said he made the false report because he was unhappy with his pay on “Empire” and believed it would promote his career.
COLORADO
Teen obsessed with Columbine kills self
LITTLETON — A Florida teenager who authorities say was obsessed with the Columbine school shooting and may have been planning an attack in Colorado just ahead of the 20th anniversary was found dead Wednesday in an apparent suicide after a nearly 24-hour manhunt.
The body of 18-year-old high schooler Sol Pais was discovered in the mountains outside Denver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after investigators got a tip from the driver who took her there, the FBI said.
During the manhunt, Denver-area schools closed as a precaution, with classes and extracurricular activities canceled .
Police and the FBI were tipped off about Pais after the Miami Beach high school student made troubling remarks to others about her “infatuation” with the 1999 bloodbath at Columbine High and this weekend’s anniversary of the 13 killings, said Dean Phillips, FBI agent in charge in Denver.
Pais purchased three one-way tickets to Denver on three consecutive days, then flew in on Monday night and went directly to a gun store, where she bought a shotgun, authorities said.
NEW YORK
‘Time’ releases most-influential issue
NEW YORK — Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time’s annual “100 Most Influential People in the World” issue.
The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.
Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi “is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman.”
Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.
Musician Shawn Mendes wrote Swift “makes anyone older feel young again.”
The issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries.
CALIFORNIA
Another winnings record on ‘Jeopardy!’
LOS ANGELES — A professional sports gambler from Las Vegas has broken his own single-episode winnings record on “Jeopardy!”
James Holzhauer won $131,127 during a show aired Wednesday night, breaking the record that viewers saw him set last week.
Due to the game show’s taping schedule, the records were actually set one day apart, with Holzhauer’s new high score occurring on Feb. 12.
Wednesday’s win marks the 10th consecutive win for the 34-year-old Holzhauer.
The Associated Press