Around the nation

Oregon
Vandalism, no arrests, as protests continue in Portland
PORTLAND — Vandalism but no arrests occurred during a demonstration in downtown Portland involving about 200 people Saturday night.
A march began around 9 p.m. and stopped at multiple locations. Some in the group sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at a bank, restaurant and coffee shop, KOIN-TV reported.
Police reported no violence from the crowd and didn’t use force or munitions, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
On Friday, protests resumed after a more than week-long pause largely due to smoky air from West Coast wildfires. Officers arrested 11 people near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, according to police.
New York
NY AG moves to expedite release of police body cam footage
ROCHESTER — New York Attorney General Letitia James promised Sunday to expedite the release of body camera footage in cases of alleged police misconduct that her office investigates.
Speaking in Rochester, which has been in turmoil since the footage of Daniel Prude’s fatal encounter with police was released more than five months after his death, James said her office “will be proactively releasing footage to the public on our own.”
“This is footage we obtain as part of investigations conducted by our special prosecutions unit,” James said. “Up until now, the release of footage has been up to the discretion of local authorities. But this process has caused confusion, delays, and has hampered transparency in a system that should be as open as possible.”
It was unclear how many cases would be affected by the policy, since the attorney general’s office does not review all footage of police interactions with the public.
Illinois
Douglas statue comes down, but Lincoln had racist views, too
SPRINGFIELD — With the nation racing to come to grips with centuries of racial sins, officials plan to remove the Capitol lawn statue of Stephen A. Douglas, whose forceful 19th century politics helped forge modern-day Illinois but who also profited from slavery.
Just inside the Statehouse hangs another revered depiction of an Illinois legend — and longtime Douglas rival — who expressed white supremacist views: Abraham Lincoln. The immense painting in the governor’s second-floor office depicts a Sept. 18, 1858, debate between the two men that opened with these words from Lincoln, who was vying for Douglas’ Senate seat and was still two years away from running for president:
“I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and Black races. ... There is a physical difference between the white and Black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality.”
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!