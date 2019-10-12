California
Dems pay $800,000 in sex-misconduct cases
LOS ANGELES — The California Democratic Party has spent more than $800,000 in legal costs tied to three lawsuits alleging discrimination and sexual misconduct by its former chair, Eric Bauman.
The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday that the party has paid $430,000 in attorney fees and $378,348 in legal settlements in the three cases.
Bauman resigned as party chairman last year amid multiple allegations of excessive drinking and sexual harassment. He has denied the allegations.
The lawsuits alleged a culture of sexual misconduct that was “well-known and apparently tolerated” by top party officials. In a statement, the state party said it is at its best when it lives up to its values, and “one of those values is treating people fairly.”
Tech CEO is reported missing during trip
SAN JOSE — The CEO of a Utah-based tech company has been reported missing during a business trip to the San Francisco Bay Area.
Family members say Erin Valenti, head of Tinker Ventures, was last seen in Palo Alto on Monday.
Her husband, Harrison Weinstein, wrote on Facebook that phone activity suggests Valenti may have been driving in San Jose. He says she never returned her rental car or made it on her flight back to Utah.
Georgia
Man making 218-mile
journey by wheelchair
SAVANNAH — A Georgia man on a long trip across southern Georgia has set aside most of October so he can make the journey by wheelchair.
News outlets report Paul Rockwell recently embarked on a 218-mile road trip from Savannah to Plains. His goal is to move 10 miles each day and arrive in Plains in time to see former President Jimmy Carter teach Sunday school on Oct. 27.
News outlets report Rockwell is traveling across Georgia by wheelchair to raise awareness for the Emmaus House, a Savannah food shelter.
Florida
Woman not charged for flying without ticketORLANDO — FBI officials say they will not file criminal charges against a woman who boarded a flight at a Florida airport without a ticket and was removed.
Delta Airlines has said Sylvia Rictor boarded one of its planes at a Florida airport without a ticket last weekend and was removed, delaying the Orlando-Atlanta flight for three hours. After Rictor was taken off the plane, officials rescreened all passengers.
FBI officials told the Orlando Sentinel that after considering the administrative and civil remedies available, they will not pursue charges at this time
Indiana
State trooper dies while headed to aid colleagueLAFAYETTE — An Indiana state trooper has been killed in a car crash while he was headed to help another trooper.
Indiana State Police said in a news release that 27-year-old Peter R. Stephan of Lafayette died late Friday after his car struck a utility pole in Tippecanoe County.
Police said the crash happened after his car went off the road and rolled on Old State Road 25 while heading toward Americus. Police said they don’t know why his car left the road. Police said Stephan was responding to another trooper’s request for help.
Stephan had worked for Indiana State Police for four years. He’s survived by his wife and a 6-month-old daughter.
Illinois
Serial stowaway again arrested at airport
CHICAGO — A woman who has been arrested in or near airports dozens of times and sneaked onto planes without a ticket several times is back in custody after police say she tried to sneak through security at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Chicago police say 67-year-old Marilyn Hartman was arrested Friday after officers determined she didn’t have a boarding pass or identification.
The arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that’s played out for a decade at airports across the U.S., including last year when Hartman was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O’Hare to London.
She pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing. She was sentenced in March to 18 months’ probation after agreeing to stay away from two airports.
Connecticut
Incident at museum not racially motivated
SHELTON — A Connecticut school official says she doesn’t believe race was a factor when a white student spat on a black visitor at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.
School officials in Shelton say the Friday incident resulted in a group from Shelton Intermediate School being kicked out of the museum.
Hearst Connecticut Media reports school Principal Dina Marks said on Twitter on Saturday morning that she doesn’t believe the incident was racially motivated.
She called it “an act of stupidity, disinterest, & immaturity” and said it was “completely inappropriate.”
