Around the nation

Minnesota
Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond
MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd has been released from jail, according to Hennepin County jail records.
Tou Thao, age 34, is the third former officer accused in Floyd’s death to be released on bond. He posted $750,000 bond on Saturday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. All four officers on the scene of Floyd’s death have been fired and face criminal charges.
Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 while being arrested. A white police officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd begged for air and eventually stopped moving.
Thao is set to appear in court on September 11 on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
Kansas
Some K-State athletes protest over student’s Floyd tweet
MANHATTAN — Some Kansas State athletes were among about 100 people who protested this weekend over an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd.
Those attending the rally in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday said the university administration’s promise to launch initiatives to address racial injustice at the school did not go far enough, according to The Wichita Eagle.
“We need to create better policies that punish students that think it’s OK to say these kinds of things,” soccer player Emily Crain said. “I think what (protest organizers) said today was really important. It doesn’t stop here. This needs to continue. The action plan that our university made isn’t going to be enough.”
Illinois
Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay
VOLO — A northern Illinois auto museum has no plan to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show with the Confederate battle flag painted atop the vehicle.
Statues of Confederate generals and soldiers are being taken down across the country, NASCAR has banned the flag from its races and the Confederate emblem is being removed from the Mississippi state flag.
But the Volo Auto Museum about 50 miles northwest of Chicago says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere, according to a weekend report in the Crystal Lake-based Northwest Herald.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!