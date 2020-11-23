Around the Nation

District of Columbia
National Zoo panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji or ‘Little Miracle’
WASHINGTON — More than three months after his birth, the National Zoo’s new panda cub finally has a name.
Officials at the Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, announced Monday morning that the cub born on August 21 would be named Xiao Qi Ji, which is Mandarin Chinese for “little miracle.”
The choice was the result of a five-day online poll that drew nearly 135,000 voters to choose between different Mandarin Chinese names. In a nod to Chinese tradition, the name was not chosen until 100 days after the birth.
Monday’s announcement comes on the day the zoo shut its doors to the public for the second time this year due to the the COVID-19 pandemic. Smithsonian officials announced last week that the zoo and the seven museums that had been operating at limited capacity would all shut down indefinitely as the virus continues to spike locally and around the country.
Puerto Rico
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus
SAN JUAN — Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his representative said Monday.
The announcement came a day after the musician won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for “YHLQMDLG” at the American Music Awards.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez at the event but canceled without explanation, leaving many fans disappointed. The singer, however, presented the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely.
Publicist Sujeylee Solá told The Associated Press that Bad Bunny wasn’t showing any major symptoms as of Monday. She did not provide further details, saying only that the musician was not granting any interviews.
Ohio
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
CLEVELAND — A customer left a $3,000 tip for a single beer as a restaurant voluntarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The man walked into Nighttown on Sunday in Cleveland, ordered the beer and asked for the check, which came to $7.02, owner Brendan Ring wrote on Facebook.
Ring said the man wished him well and told him to share the tip with the four employees who were working brunch service.
As the man walked out, Ring wrote, he looked down at the tip and “realized he left a whopping $3,000.”
“I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen!”
Ring said he would not post the customer’s name because he thinks the man wouldn’t want that.
The owner said he and his serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”
New York
Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37
YONKERS — A co-founder of the social media ALS ice bucket challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research, died Sunday at the age of 37, according to the ALS Association.
Pat Quinn was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2013, a month after his 30th birthday, the organization said in a statement announcing his death.
“Pat fought ALS with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him,” the association said. “Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS. ... Our thoughts are with the Quinn family and all of his friends and supporters. Pat was loved by many of us within the ALS community and around the world.”
