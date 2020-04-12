Around the Nation

Florida
Royal Caribbean founder dies
MIAMI — Arne Wilhelmsen, a founder of Royal Caribbean Cruises who helped shape the modern cruise industry, has died. He was 90.
The Miami-based company said in a statement that Wilhelmsen died Saturday in Palma, Spain. No cause of death was given.
As a member of the company’s board for three decades, Wilhelmsen saw the potential for the cruise industry to become one of the fastest growing segments of the vacation industry. He helped shift the hub of the industry to warm weathered places like South Florida, instead of transportation centers like New York.
He also believed in building bigger and more efficient ships. Royal Caribbean now has 61 ships, including some of the largest cruise liners in the world.
“At a time when the rest of the world thought cruising was a niche use for old transatlantic liners, Arne was already seeing glimmers of the growth that was possible,” said Richard Fain, RCL’s chairman and CEO. “He had a vision of the modern cruise industry when the ‘industry’ might have been a dozen used ships, total.”
Maryland
Service held for Kennedy members who drowned
ANNAPOLIS — A family member said thousands of people attended a virtual memorial service over the weekend for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her son, Gideon, extended members of the powerful Kennedy family who died after their canoe overturned in the Chesapeake Bay.
The Saturday memorial service was conducted over the remote video conferencing service Zoom due to social distancing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Baltimore Sun reported.
Family members read poems, sang songs, prayed and shared memories. Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge performed, according to the newspaper.
McKean, 40, was the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and David Lee Townsend. She was also the granddaughter of the late U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and grandniece of the late President John F. Kennedy.
Authorities found the bodies of the mother and son last week after a search that lasted for days.
California
Bookstore launches GoFundMe campaign
NEW YORK — One of the world’s most famous independent booksellers, City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco, was in dire financial shape because of the coronavirus outbreak and asked for help.
Help quickly arrived.
Within days of starting a GoFundMe campaign last week seeking $300,000, the store received more than $400,000, from nearly 9,000 contributors.
“Knowing that City Lights is beloved is one thing, but to have that love manifest itself with such momentum and indomitable power, well, that’s something I don’t quite know how to find words for,” City Lights CEO Elaine Katzenberger wrote in a recent posting on the store’s website. “The fiscal support we’re receiving here will help stabilize us for the next couple of months, and that will enable us to begin planning for the future.”
