Around the nation

Texas
4 people missing after pipeline explosion
CORPUS CHRISTI — A dredging vessel at a Texas port hit a natural gas pipeline Friday, sparking an explosion that sent six people to the hospital and left four others missing, authorities said.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the four missing people are crew members on the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd. The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. in the Port of Corpus Christi.
Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha said that upon arrival, firefighters “encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.” By late Friday morning, the supply line feeding fire had been shut off and it was going out, Rocha said.
Authorities search for missing soldier
AUSTIN — Authorities on Friday are searching in Central Texas for another soldier who has gone missing from Fort Hood, with the man’s family members and the U.S. Army asking the public for help.
Fort Hood and the Killeen Police Department issued alerts Thursday night on the latest missing soldier, Sgt. Elder Fernandes, who was reported missing the day before. Killeen police said Fernandes, 23, was last seen Monday when his staff sergeant dropped Fernandez off at his home in Killeen.
“Help us find him,” said Isabel Fernandes, the aunt of Elder Fernandes, who lives in Massachusetts . “We just want to find him alive soon. He needs to be home with his family.”
Florida
Tax collector faces sex trafficking count with new charges
SANFORD — A Florida tax collector already facing charges of stalking a political opponent and making fake driver’s licenses for himself was charged Friday with the sex trafficking of a minor.
Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg used his ability to gain personal information from motor vehicle records to engage in commercial sex acts and accessed personal information to engage in “sugar daddy” relationships, including with someone who was between the ages of 14 and 18, according to an indictment.
The superseding indictment filed in federal court said Greenberg caused the minor to be engaged in a commercial sex act, but it didn’t offer further details.
Wisconsin
Elections panel staff: Keep Kanye off ballot
MADISON — Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended Tuesday that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.
The staff determined that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 4, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.
West is trying to get on Wisconsin’s ballot as a third-party candidate. Staff reviewed his nominating papers and found 2,422 valid signatures. The commission, split 3-3 between Republicans and Democrats, meets Thursday and will decide if West gets on the ballot.
Missouri
Nelly producer charged with fraud
O’FALLON — An investigation into 2016 killing of a man whose grandmother’s St. Louis-area soul food restaurant was the setting for the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” has led to fraud charges against his uncle and a man who helped produce a hit album for the rapper Nelly.
The slain man’s uncle, James Timothy Norman, of Jackson, Mississippi, and an alleged co-conspirator, Terica Ellis, of Memphis, Tennessee, were arrested earlier this week on charges alleging they were involved in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting death of 20-year-old Andre Montgomery near a St. Louis park four years ago.
Wire reports
