Around the Nation

New York
Car recorded plowing through protesters
NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says it is trying to find a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a street in Times Square.
Video posted on social media shows the car jerking through the crowd Thursday night with its horn blaring as demonstrators scream and scramble out of the way.
No one appeared to be seriously injured.
The NYPD said on Twitter that the car wasn’t a police vehicle.
Illinois
Authorities find bones based on killer’s remarks
PERU — Authorities are analyzing bones found in Illinois to determine if they are the remains of a woman whom a convicted serial killer imprisoned in Ohio claims he killed about 15 years ago.
Investigators found two small bones that could be human on Wednesday at a now-shuttered truck wash in Peru, Illinois, where Dellmus Colvin said he dumped the woman’s body after killing her, LaSalle County Sheriff Tom Templeton told the Journal Star in Peoria. The bones were taken to an Illinois State Police forensic anthropologist for analysis.
Colvin, 61, claims to have killed dozens of women. He is serving two life sentences in Ohio for the 2003 slayings of two prostitutes and later pleaded guilty to killing four other women in Ohio and New Jersey. He has said that the woman in Illinois worked as a prostitute outside the truck stop.
Authorities have not found any missing persons cases from that period that match the scenario Colvin described, but there is a possibility that the woman was not from the area and perhaps never reported missing.
Massachusetts
Restaurant built in 1784 to be razed
FOXBOROUGH — A restaurant and onetime inn built along a stagecoach route in 1784 has closed permanently, another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials say it’s been approved for demolition.
The Sun Chronicle reports that the Lafayette House, on what’s now Route 1 in Foxborough and just down the road from Gillette Stadium, has been cleared for the wrecking ball after the town’s historical commission found little of the original building that hadn’t been altered over the centuries.
Commission chair Mark Ferencik said that the fine dining restaurant had been shuttered since the pandemic began and that its owners had requested permission to raze it.
Maryland
Grave mistake: ‘Casket’ turns out to be dock
ANNAPOLIS — Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.
A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.
The concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a possible hazard in the water, The Capital Gazette reported.
Department of Natural Resources police were dispatched to the river, where a hydrographic operations team helped pull what turned out to be a floating dock from the water, according to the agency.
Minnesota
Man rescued after 4 days trapped under tree
REDWOOD FALLS — A man has been rescued after he was pinned under a tree for more than four days while working on his land in southern Minnesota, officials said.
Jonathan Ceplecha, 59, was cutting down oak trees Aug. 27 near Redwood Falls when a one of them fell and landed on his legs, according to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office. He was found Monday in a ravine about 100 yards from his house with both of his legs pinned.
“I was with him Monday in the hospital and he was kind of getting how he was able to keep from panicking, which was by breaking up the days into hours and then breaking up the hours into 5-minute segments so that he could have little victories throughout the day that would give him little pieces of hope,” said his son, Miles Ceplecha. “He just tried to keep his mind distracted.”
Tennessee
Former trooper accused of ripping off man’s mask charged
NASHVILLE — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was fired after a man filming a traffic stop accused him of ripping off his face mask has now been charged with assault.
Harvey Briggs approached a protester at a peaceful demonstration last month in Nashville and tore off his face, touching his face in the process, according to court records filed Thursday.
Briggs was fired after the incident for unprofessional conduct, a THP spokesperson said.
Briggs, a 22-year employee of the agency, was placed on leave after a video surfaced of the encounter. In the video, Andrew Golden films a traffic stop by troopers at the state Capitol. Briggs, who was not involved in the stop, crosses the street and threatens to arrest Golden if he tries to impede the stop. Briggs has his hand on his gun and is not wearing a mask. At one point he gets inches away from Golden’s face.
Golden then turns the camera away and it captures his mask flying to the ground. Golden has said Briggs ripped it off. In the video, Briggs denies the allegation.
Wire reports
