NEW YORK
Amazon to introduce 1-day delivery for some
NEW YORK — Two-day delivery is going out of style.
Amazon, which hooked shoppers on getting just about anything delivered in two days, announced Thursday it will soon promise one-day delivery for its Prime members on most items.
The company hopes that cutting delivery times in half will make its $119-a-year Prime membership more worthwhile, since every other online store offers free deliveries in two days. Amazon also can’t compete with Walmart and Target, where ordering online and picking up at a store is becoming more popular with shoppers.
Amazon didn’t say when the change to its Prime membership will happen.
NORTH CAROLINA
Two guilty in toppling of Confederate statue
HILLSBOROUGH — Two men face a day in jail after being found guilty of rioting, damaging property and defacing a Confederate monument that had stood for a century on the campus of North Carolina’s flagship public university.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the state district court judge on Thursday found Raul Arce Jimenez and Shawn Birchfield-Finn Jimenez guilty in the toppling of the University of North Carolina monument nicknamed “Silent Sam.” They also were assessed a $500 fine and community service.
MICHIGAN
Priest gets 2 to 15 years for sexual misconduct
SAGINAW — A 72-year-old Michigan priest has been sentenced to two to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to sexual misconduct.
The Rev. Robert DeLand also will spend five years on probation under the sentence handed down Thursday.
The Saginaw County prosecutor’s office has said the plea entered last month closed three remaining cases after he was acquitted in a different case. DeLand pleaded no contest to second-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and gross indecency between males. Some charges were dropped.
DeLand was accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with males ages 17 and 21. He was pastor at St. Agnes Church in Freeland until his arrest in February 2018.
CALIFORNIA
Governor puts signature on internet sales tax law
SACRAMENTO — California’s Democratic governor has signed a law requiring companies like Amazon and eBay to collect sales taxes on behalf of some out-of-state sellers.
The law comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year states can collect sales taxes from companies even if the company is based outside of the state’s borders.
After the ruling, existing state law required sellers with at least $100,000 of sales in California to register as a retailer and collect taxes. The law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Thursday requires companies like Amazon and eBay to collect the taxes on behalf of those retailers, but only if they have at least $500,000 of annual sales in California.
IDAHO
Pilot rescued from top of 60-foot-tall tree
MCCALL — A pilot who was trying to crash-land this week in an Idaho field instead brought his small plane to rest at the top of a 60-foot tree, officials said.
Pilot John Gregory was not hurt in the Monday night crash, which happened when his single-engine Piper Cub PA-18 lost power and a wing strut became entangled in the tree, according to the fire department in the resort town of McCall.
Gregory was rescued from his perch atop the giant white fir by volunteer firefighter Randy Acker, who owns a tree removal company.
“My thought was, ‘I need to get up there and see what’s going on,’ ” Acker said.
Acker had Gregory stand up in the plane so he could cut the pilot’s harness and clip him to a safety line for the descent. Gregory was brought down safely with the plane still lodged in the branches.
TENNESSEE
Theater near church avoids ‘Hellboy’ title
DICKSON — A Tennessee movie theater that sits across from a church and next to an elementary school is promoting the latest movie in the “Hellboy” franchise as “Heckboy.”
The Tennessean reports the PG advertisement at the Dickson theater has caused a local buzz around the $50 million movie, which grossed $19.8 million in its first two weekends.
Manager Belinda Daniel says the theater avoids putting up words on its sign that may be seen as profanity.