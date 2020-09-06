Around the nation

Louisiana
Hurricane Laura death toll rises to 25
BATON ROUGE — Two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura were reported Saturday by the Louisiana Department of Health, bringing the storm’s total death toll in the state to 25.
The Health Department said a 52-year-old Grant Parish man who died of a heat-related illness while removing storm debris and a 25-year-old man in Natchitoches Parish died of electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line.
The Health Department said he was resuscitated at the time but later died. The coroner has confirmed this death is storm-related.
Oregon
Dozens arrested as violent protests continue
PORTLAND — Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.
Molotov cocktails thrown in the street during a march sparked a large fire and prompted police to declare a riot. Video posted online appeared to show tear gas being deployed to clear protesters from what police said was an unpermitted demonstration.
Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. During the clashes, some have broken windows, set small fires and pelted police with rocks and other objects.
Indiana
Police: 4 die after man kills 3 family members, self
BLOOMINGTON — Four people died Sunday after a 61-year-old Indiana man allegedly shot his wife and two adult children before turning the gun on himself, according to Bloomington police.
The fatal shootings happened around 10:15 a.m. at a Bloomington home, police said. Officers arrived at the house after a 911 caller reported finding the body of her friend she had come to pick up from the house. Officers found four bodies with gunshot wounds.
“The motive for the shootings is unknown and the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement.
Police declined to release the names of the deceased until family is notified. The woman was 54 years old. The daughter was 26 and the son was 18.
Texas
Navajo Nation calls for investigation into Fort Hood deaths
DALLAS — The Navajo Nation has joined calls for an accounting of the deaths at Fort Hood after one of its members became the latest soldier from the U.S. Army post to die this year.
Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, a 25-year-old soldier from Pinehill, New Mexico, died Wednesday after he collapsed following a physical fitness training exercise five days earlier, according to officials at the central Texas post. He was the 28th soldier from Fort Hood to die this year, according to data obtained by The Associated Press.
The Navajo Nation Council praised Chee in a statement Friday and urged the Army to thoroughly investigate his and the other soldiers’ deaths.
Connecticut
City won’t waste John Oliver’s donation, on 1 condition
DANBURY — A Connecticut city won’t waste an opportunity to get a sizeable donation from comedian John Oliver about a weekslong joke pertaining to the name of a sewage plant in the area.
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said on WTNH-TV that he would accept Oliver’s challenge to name the city’s sewage plant after him following Oliver’s offer to donate $55,000 to local charities.
But Boughton said there was one stipulation to the facility’s renaming. “We do have one very specific condition. You must come here to Danbury and be physically present when we cut the ribbon,” he said in a Facebook video posted Sunday.
A message seeking comment on Boughton’s demand that Oliver attend the ribbon-cutting was sent to Oliver’s manager.
Wire reports
