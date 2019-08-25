Hawaii
Experts consider site for $1.4B telescope
HONOLULU — When starlight from billions of years ago zips across the universe and finally comes into focus on Earth, astronomers want their telescopes to be in the best locations possible to see what’s out there.
Despite years of legal battles and months of protests by Native Hawaiian opponents, the international coalition that wants to build the world’s largest telescope in Hawaii insists that the islands’ highest peak — Mauna Kea — is the best place for their $1.4 billion instrument.
But just barely.
Thirty Meter Telescope officials acknowledge that their backup site atop a peak on the Spanish Canary island of La Palma is a comparable observatory location, and that it wouldn’t cost more money or take extra time to build it there.
There’s also no significant opposition to putting the telescope on La Palma like there is in Hawaii, where some Native Hawaiians consider the mountain sacred and have blocked trucks from hauling construction equipment to Mauna Kea’s summit for more than a month
Missouri
8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting
ST. LOUIS — Police say an 8-year-old girl has been killed and three others injured in a shooting near a high school in St. Louis, bringing the number of children killed by gunfire in the city to at least a dozen since June.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Friday outside Harold’s Chop Suey restaurant in the city’s Academy neighborhood.
Police Chief John Hayden said the girl, identified by police as Jurnee Thompson, and her family had attended a football exhibition about a block away at Soldan High School. Hayden says fights broke out at the event, and police tried to clear the area when shots rang out.
Police say the injured included two 16-year-old boys and 64-year-old woman. Hayden says “two or three” of the people who were shot were related. Hayden said several people were detained for questioning
Illinois
Church honors trooper killed in line of duty
EAST ST. LOUIS — An Illinois state trooper who was fatally shot while serving a search warrant is being remembered as a caring family man who went the extra mile.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports roughly 100 people attended a Sunday service at a park to remember Trooper Nicholas Hopkins. He was shot Friday in East St. Louis during an exchange of gunfire while serving the warrant. He later died.
The 33-year-old trooper was a state police officer for 10 years. He was married with three children.
In a recorded message for the congregation, Hopkins’ wife, Whitney, said she couldn’t put into words “how big his heart was.”
Maryland
Gas explosion damages shopping center
COLUMBIA — A powerful natural gas explosion badly damaged a Maryland office complex and shopping center Sunday morning, ripping away part of the facade and exposing twisted metal, authorities said.
No injuries were reported in the thundering blast, which occurred at about 8 a.m. It came after authorities said they had evacuated the area around the complex because of a suspected early morning gas leak near the complex in Columbia, Maryland.
Fire crews responded about an hour before the explosion because of a fire alarm that was upgraded to a report of a gas leak in the parking lot, officials said. When fire personnel arrived, they immediately evacuated everyone from the surrounding area and made sure the building was vacant
Ohio
Kanye hosts service in response to shootings
DAYTON — Kanye West hosted a Sunday Service in Ohio in support of those affected by the recent mass shooting.
A large crowd gathered at the musician’s service in a park in Dayton. The event featured choir singers and was also attended by comedian Dave Chappelle.
Chappelle, who resides in nearby Yellow Springs, was scheduled to host a special block party and benefit concert later Sunday in Dayton for those affected by the shooting.
Organizers of Sunday night’s “Gem City Shine” event say it would be an effort to “reclaim” the entertainment district where 24-year-old Connor Betts’ 32-second rampage killed nine people and left dozens injured on Aug. 4
The Associated Press