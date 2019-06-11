DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
US gov’t formally seeks extradition for Assange
WASHINGTON — The United States government has formally submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, a U.S. official said Tuesday.
Assange faces an 18-count indictment that accuses him of soliciting and publishing classified information and of conspiring with former Army private Chelsea Manning to crack a Defense Department computer password. That indictment, which includes Espionage Act charges, was issued by the Justice Department last month and is pending in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.
The extradition request had been expected ever since U.S. authorities first announced a criminal case against Assange.
Assange, 47, was evicted April 11 from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been holed up since 2012 after Ecuador granted him political asylum. He was arrested by British police and is serving a 50-week sentence for jumping bail. Sweden also seeks him for questioning about an alleged rape, which he has denied.
LOUISIANA
Earlier release requested by former officer is denied
NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge has denied a request to order an earlier release date for a former New Orleans police officer convicted in deadly shootings of unarmed civilians following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Robert Faulcon is currently set for release on Dec. 25, 2020. He sought an earlier release based on 2018 prison reform legislation.
The First Step Act included provisions allowing federal inmates to earn 54 days a year of good behavior credit rather than 47. However, U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown said in a ruling Monday that the good behavior provision doesn’t take effect until July. She said Faulcon’s request for an immediate recalculation of his sentence “lacks merit.”
FLORIDA
OSHA: Bridge showed cracks before it collapsed, killing 6
MIAMI — A federal safety agency says engineers had knowledge of extensive cracking and failed to order to close a street and shore up a pedestrian bridge before it collapsed and killed six people at a Miami university last year.
A report by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration concluded the size of the cracks warranted the street be shut down immediately.
Investigators say the bridge cracked because of “deficient” design, and blame independent inspectors for not instructing that Florida International University stop traffic.
The findings were first reported Tuesday in the Miami Herald.
The same agency last year fined contractors more than $86,000 for violations related to the March 15, 2018, collapse.
NORTH CAROLINA
Report: Shark bites teen in second attack in 2 weeks
OCEAN ISLE — A teenager says he was bitten by a shark while surfing off the southern coast of North Carolina.
WSOC reports 19-year-old Austin Reed is expected to be fine after receiving what officials have described as a “marine bite” in Ocean Isle, North Carolina.
Reed’s grandmother told news outlets her grandson’s injury resembled a “deep tooth bite.” Reed’s father said his son had surgery to close an approximately 10-inch wound on his foot.
The News & Observer reported that if confirmed as a shark bite, it would be the second shark attack in North Carolina this month.
PENNSYLVANIA
Inmate refuses to give up banana, cookie, gets beat up
INDIANA — A dispute over a banana and a cookie apparently sparked a fight between two inmates in a holding cell at a Pennsylvania courthouse.
Authorities say 18-year-old Ryshawn Crawford and a 35-year-old man were at the Indiana County courthouse for unrelated matters Friday when Crawford said he wanted the other man’s bagged lunch. The other inmate gave Crawford the sandwich but refused to surrender the other two items.
Crawford then allegedly attacked the other man, who was not seriously injured.
The Associated Press