Around the Nation

Texas
George Floyd’s body arrives for funeral
HOUSTON — Houston’s police chief says the body of George Floyd has arrived in Texas for a final memorial service and funeral.
Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted early Sunday that Floyd’s family had also arrived safely. A six-hour viewing for Floyd is planned for Monday in Houston, followed by funeral services and burial Tuesday in the suburb of Pearland. He will be laid to rest next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.
California
JK Rowling’s tweets spark LGBTQ outrage
LOS ANGELES — “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is facing a backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people.
Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece from Devex that used the phrase “people who menstruate.”
On a thread about the concept of biological sex, she said, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” she tweeted. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”
Rowling’s tweets caused a firestorm of responses from the LGBTQ community and others who were upset with her words.
Deputy is killed by Air Force sergeant
SANTA CRUZ — A Northern California sheriff’s deputy was killed and two law enforcement officers wounded Saturday when they were ambushed with gunfire and explosives while pursuing a suspect, authorities said.
The U.S. Air Force confirmed Sunday that the suspect was an active duty sergeant stationed at Travis Air Force Base.
Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said. A second deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in the hand, Hart said.
100 homes evacuated because of wildfire
WINTERS — Strong winds on Sunday fed a smoky fire that threatened about 100 rural homes and prompted evacuations in Northern California, authorities said.
The fast-growing blaze burned more than 2 square miles of dry brush and timber near the town of Winters, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Gusts sent smoke about 30 miles east into downtown Sacramento.
The fire that began at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday was 10% contained by Sunday morning.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!