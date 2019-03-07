NEW JERSEY
Lottery winner wants to reward honest person
TRENTON — An unemployed New Jersey man who won last Friday’s $273 million Mega Millions jackpot said he wants to reward the mystery person who returned the tickets to a store where he’d left them a day earlier.
Mike Weirsky, 54, said at a news conference with lottery officials Thursday that he bought the tickets last Thursday at a Quick Check store in Phillipsburg, near the Pennsylvania border, and forgot them there because he was more focused on his cellphone.
Someone found them and gave them to the store to hold. When Weirsky returned on Friday, he verified the tickets were his and store employees returned them.
“I’m looking for the guy that handed them in, I want to thank him,” Weirsky said. “I’m going to give him something, but I’m going to keep that private.”
GEORGIA
Former Equifax exec pleads guilty
ATLANTA — A former Equifax executive who sold shares for nearly $1 million a week and a half before the company announced a massive data breach pleaded guilty Thursday in Atlanta to a federal insider trading charge.
Jun Ying, 43, exercised all his available stock options before making the sale and realized a gain of more than $480,000 on the sale, prosecutors said. That’s about $117,000 more than it would have been worth immediately after the price plummeted when the breach was disclosed.
Ying, former chief information officer of Equifax’s U.S. Information Solutions, was indicted in March 2018 and had previously pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 27.
Ying made the sale after receiving information in late August 2017 that led him to realize Equifax was the victim of a breach, prosecutor Chris Huber said in court.
Equifax disclosed the breach Sept. 7, 2017. The Atlanta-based credit reporting company ultimately revealed that the personal information of more than 145 million people had been exposed.
3 sailors accused in rape, sodomy
AUGUSTA — Three Navy service members stationed at the Army’s Fort Gordon in Georgia are in custody, facing rape and sodomy charges.
The Augusta Chronicle reports the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Teddy Diake, Jonathan Augustus and Michael Billington were charged Tuesday in a March 3 incident. All three are 24 years old.
The sheriff’s office, along with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, investigated the alleged assault. According to the sheriff’s office, an 18-year-old woman says the men assaulted her in a bedroom during a house party. She was treated for multiple undisclosed injures.
The sheriff’s office says guests at the party identified the men. No bond was set. They are being held in jail.
NEW YORK
Soldier-turned-mercenary gets life
NEW YORK — A former U.S. soldier known as Rambo who became a mercenary for drug dealers has been sentenced to life in prison by a judge who cited his “truly horrific crimes.”
Joseph Hunter, a onetime sergeant from Kentucky with a Special Forces background, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams in Manhattan.
She said he carried out his crimes, including arranging the 2012 murder of a real-estate agent in the Philippines, for money. The life prison sentence was mandatory. Hunter, listed with the alias “Rambo” in an indictment, is serving a 20-year prison term after another conviction.
Prosecutors say Hunter tortured, kidnapped and killed people for years along with other former soldiers.
CALIFORNIA
Feds: Chinese money funded pot farms
LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors say three men have been arrested on charges they took part in a scheme to illegally grow marijuana in Southern California homes purchased with money from China.
The U.S. attorney’s office said raids Thursday discovered more than 1,600 pot plants growing in seven homes in San Bernardino County.
Prosecutors say one of the men charged was a real-estate agent who purchased the homes with money wired from China that hid the owners’ identities. The two other suspects are accused of overseeing the cultivation of the plants.
Teacher on leave after Ash Wed. incident
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah teacher is on administrative leave after she made a 9-year-old Catholic student wash off the Ash Wednesday cross from his forehead.
Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams said Thursday that fourth-grade teacher Moana Patterson won’t be teaching as the district investigates.
Karen Fisher says the teacher told her grandson William McLeod that the cross was inappropriate and forced him to wash it off in front of his classmates, leaving him crying and embarrassed.
Williams says the teacher gave the student a handwritten apology.
More than two-thirds of Utah residents are Mormon and about 10 percent are Catholic.
