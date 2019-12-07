Hawaii
Aging survivors return to Pearl Harbor
PEARL HARBOR — A dozen frail survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor returned Saturday to honor those who perished when Japanese planes pierced a quiet sunny morning 78 years ago and rained bombs on battleships lined up below.
About 30 World War II veterans and some 2,000 members of the public joined the survivors, the youngest of whom are now in their late 90s, to commemorate the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.
The 1941 aerial assault killed more than 2,300 U.S. troops. Nearly half — or 1,177 — were Marines and sailors serving on the USS Arizona, a battleship moored in the harbor.
North Carolina
2 children in North Carolina charged with manslaughter
CHARLOTTE— Authorities in North Carolina say they’ve charged an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl with involuntary manslaughter after they got into a physical altercation with another child who was struck by a vehicle and killed.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the charges late Friday.
Police said that on Thursday evening, the two youths and an 11-year-old boy were involved in a physical altercation by a road when the victim entered the roadway and was hit by a vehicle.
Police said the youths were taken to police headquarters and interviewed by detectives. Both were later charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police did not release the names of the victim or the two youths.
Virginia
Police make arrest in shooting death of firefighter
RICHMOND — Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested a man in connection with the death of a Virginia fire lieutenant who was killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting while trying to protect one of her children.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Hopewell Police said Friday that a 26-year-old man who is a “person of interest” in the shooting was arrested on probation violations.
The man, whom police did not publicly identify, was not directly charged in the death of Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry. Berry was celebrating Thanksgiving at the home of her boyfriend’s family in Hopewell and was getting ready to leave when she was hit by gunfire.
Police said that Berry was struck when a gunman fired at an adjacent home. Police said the 33-year-old mother of three was shielding her child when the gunfire started.
Minnesota
National Guard identifies 3 killed in copter crash
ST. CLOUD — The Minnesota National Guard says the three soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed near St. Cloud this week were part of a unit that returned last May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.
The Guard identified the men who were killed in Thursday’s crash as Chief Warrant Officers 2nd Class James A. Rogers Jr., 28, and Charles P. Nord, 30, and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, 28.
The Guard tweeted that during their unit’s recent Middle East deployment, it conducted medical evacuations in support of operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve.
All three soldiers were assigned to Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, which is based in the central Minnesota city of St. Cloud.
New Hampshire
State to Supreme Court: Leave nudity laws to locals
CONCORD — There’s no reason for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on New Hampshire’s “Free the Nipple” case, the state attorney general said this week.
The high court is deciding whether to accept the appeal of three women who were convicted of public nudity at Weirs Beach in Laconia in 2016.
Part of a campaign advocating for the rights of women to go topless, Heidi Lilley, Kia Sinclair and Ginger Pierro argue the city’s ordinance discriminates on the basis of gender and that the Supreme Court should step in to settle disagreements on the issue that have arisen elsewhere.
The court asked the state to respond in September. In its filing this week, the state said there has been no meaningful disagreement.
