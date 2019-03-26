DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Chief justice refuses to block ban on bump stocks
WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts refused to halt a new federal ban on ownership of bump stocks, the attachments that can make a semiautomatic rifle fire more rapidly, like a machine gun.
The ban went into effect Tuesday. Two separate groups of challengers filed papers at the high court Monday, seeking emergency intervention to stop the prohibition while the legal fight goes forward.
The lawsuits contend that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives improperly expanded the government’s longstanding definition of machine guns to include bump stocks. Machine guns have been heavily regulated in the U.S. since 1934 and virtually banned since 1986.
Gun-rights advocates say U.S. residents possess 500,000 bump stocks, valued at more than $100 million.
NEW YORK
El Chapo seeks new trial, cites jury misconduct
NEW YORK — Defense attorneys asked a federal judge Tuesday to grant a new trial to the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo, saying jurors improperly followed media coverage of the sensational drug conspiracy case.
Joaquin Guzman’s defense team said in court filings that jurors repeatedly disregarded instructions to avoid the “blizzard of media coverage” before convicting Guzman of murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges last month.
The defense asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan to hold an evidentiary hearing in the wake of a Vice News report that said at least five jurors followed media reports and Twitter feeds during the three-month trial. The attorneys said juror misconduct denied Guzman his right to a fair trial.
A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn declined to comment.
Guzman faces life in prison at his June sentencing.
FLORIDA
Pence calls for moon landing in 5 years
CAPE CANAVERAL — Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday called for landing astronauts on the moon within five years, an accelerated pace that would aim to put Americans on the lunar south pole.
Pence said NASA needs to achieve that goal “by any means necessary.” Speaking at a meeting of the National Space Council in Huntsville, Alabama, he said NASA rockets and lunar landers will be replaced by private craft, if required.
“It’s time to redouble our effort,” he said. “It can happen, but it will not happen unless we increase the pace.”
Now, the earliest possible landing on the moon by NASA isn’t until 2028, Pence said. He acknowledged talent — and money — will be necessary to pull it off earlier.
Pence warned that if NASA can’t put astronauts on the moon by 2024, “we need to change the organization, not the mission.” The space agency must transform into a leaner, more accountable and more agile organization, and must adopt an “all-hands-on-deck approach,” he said.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine assured Pence that NASA will do everything possible to meet the deadline.
OKLAHOMA
OxyContin maker agrees to $270M settlement
OKLAHOMA CITY — The maker of OxyContin and the company’s controlling family agreed Tuesday to pay a groundbreaking $270 million to Oklahoma to settle allegations they helped create the nation’s deadly opioid crisis with their aggressive marketing of the powerful painkiller.
It is the first settlement to come out of the recent coast-to-coast wave of nearly 2,000 lawsuits against Purdue Pharma that threaten to push the company into bankruptcy and have stained the name of the Sackler family, whose members rank among the world’s foremost philanthropists.
“The addiction crisis facing our state and nation is a clear and present danger, but we’re doing something about it today,” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said.
Nearly $200 million will go toward establishing a National Center for Addiction Studies and Treatment at Oklahoma State University in Tulsa, while local governments will get $12.5 million. The Sacklers are responsible for $75 million of the settlement.
In settling, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company denied any wrongdoing in connection with what Hunter called “this nightmarish epidemic” and “the worst public health crisis in our state and nation we’ve ever seen.”
The deal comes two months before Oklahoma’s 2017 lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and other drug companies was set to become the first one in the recent barrage of litigation to go to trial. The remaining defendants still face trial May 28.
Opioids, including heroin and prescription drugs like OxyContin, were a factor in a record 48,000 deaths across the U.S. in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Oklahoma recorded about 400 opioid deaths that year. State officials have said that since 2009, more Oklahomans have died from opioids than in vehicle crashes.
Wire reports