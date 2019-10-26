Tennessee
3 GOP challengers take roadshow to pro-Trump state
NASHVILLE — Three Republican longshots challenging President Trump in 2020 made a roadshow stop in the liberal-leaning capital of pro-Trump Tennessee.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois drew a sparse crowd Saturday at the Politicon conference in Nashville. The event attracted several hundred people in a room with more than 2,000 seats.
Each is opposing decisions by several states to cancel 2020 GOP presidential primaries, a move that’s not unusual for the party of the White House incumbent seeking reelection.
New York
Lawyer: NYPD sergeant shot trainer he found with his wife
SEAFORD — A lawyer for a personal trainer shot by an off-duty New York City police sergeant says the sergeant was angry after finding the man with his wife.
Lawyer Jason Russo says the sergeant chased the man from his Long Island home and warned he would kill him before the shooting him in the chest Friday.
The NYPD says the 34-year-old Queens sergeant has been placed on modified duty and stripped of his gun and badge. He hasn’t been named.
Russo says the trainer’s relationship with the wife wasn’t romantic but that she was not a client. He wants the sergeant charged with attempted murder.
Massachusetts
Harvard graduate students authorize a strike
CAMBRIDGE — Graduate students at Harvard University have voted to authorize a strike, but no date has been set for any walkout.
The union represents close to 5,000 teaching and research assistants. It says it is at an impasse with the school on issues including pay, benefits and protections from discrimination.
Members voted 2,425 to 254 over the past week to give the bargaining committee the power to call a strike. The school says that it has been negotiating in good faith and that calls for a strike are unwarranted.
The vote comes after a ruling last month by the National Labor Relations Board overturning a 2016 decision that gave graduate students at private schools the status of employees and the right to form a union.
West Virginia
Time capsule opened at former orphanage
LEWISBURG — A former West Virginia orphanage that now operates as treatment center for youth has celebrated its 100-year anniversary by opening a time capsule.
WVVA-TV reports the 91-year-old capsule presented at a Friday celebration at Lewisburg’s Davis Stuart contained a Bible, photos and newsletters that describe the facility in 1928.
Davis Stuart now operates as a court-ordered rehabilitation center for at-risk teens with a Department of Education-run school on a 574-acre campus.
Virginia
Vaping devices now being accepted on Drug Take Back Day
More than medication is being collected during Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. For the first time, vaping devices and cartridges also are being accepted for disposal.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration says the change stemmed from concerns across about illnesses and death associated with vaping and the high rate of vaping among young people.
Now in its 10th year with twice-yearly collections, The administration’s Drug Take Back day has collected more than 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.
President Trump tweeted about the program Saturday, urging people to take advantage of it at over 4,000 locations.
Georgia
Reports say gunman kills self at Walmart
WAYCROSS — News reports say a man who fired shots inside a Walmart store in Georgia early Saturday has died after he turned the gun on himself.
WJAX-TV reported that a 19-year-old man walked into the store in Waycross and started shooting. The station quoted Waycross Police Department as saying there were workers and customers in the store at the time, but none was hurt.
The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. The station quoted police as identifying him as John Jaylen Walker Kinnitt of Waycross.
Wire reports