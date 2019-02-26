NEW YORK
Crowd marks anniversary of 1993 WTC bombing
NEW YORK — A crowd marked the anniversary of the 1993 bombing at the old World Trade Center that foreshadowed 9/11.
A bell tolled at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza on Tuesday to mark the midday moment when a truck bomb exploded in an underground garage 26 years ago.
Six people died, one of them pregnant. Relatives read their names. More than 1,000 people were injured.
Authorities say the bomb was set by Muslim extremists angry about U.S. policies in the Mideast. Six suspects were convicted and imprisoned. A seventh remains at large.
CALIFORNIA
Rising river prompts town north of SF to evacuate
SAN FRANCISCO — Torrential rain from a winter storm that has also dumped heavy snow in mountainous areas prompted California authorities to urge thousands of residents to evacuate a town north of San Francisco.
Residents of Guerneville, population 4,500, were told to evacuate homes and businesses because the Russian River was expected to overflow Tuesday night when it reaches 32 feet.
The river was expected to crest Wednesday night at 46 feet .
The National Weather Service also issued flood warnings and flash-flood watches for the San Francisco Bay Area and many parts of the Sacramento area, lasting into Thursday morning.
23-year-old man gets 15 years in terrorism case
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year-old Northern California man to more than 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to trying to support an Islamic terrorist group.
Amer Alhaggagi pleaded guilty in July to creating Twitter, Facebook and Gmail accounts for people he believed to be ISIS supporters he met in online chat rooms. He was also secretly recorded plotting for two years with undercover agents to blow up courthouses, landmarks and tourists attractions throughout the Bay Area.
Alhaggagi and his attorneys argued for a much lighter sentence and tried to portray the Berkeley High School graduate as an out-of-work, pot-smoking internet “troll” seeking only to provoke and annoy with violent, anti-American claims. Federal probation officials recommended a four-year prison sentence.
Mom suspected in death of child, endangering another
UPLAND — A mother suspected in the death of her baby girl in California threw her young son from a second-story apartment landing and jumped herself as police arrived, authorities said Tuesday.
The mother and 1-year-old boy were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
“This is very unusual. It’s extremely tragic,” Upland police Capt. Marcelo Blanco said. The name of the woman was not released.
Officers in Upland, 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, went to the apartment building Tuesday after a neighbor called 911 to report that a child was screaming or crying, Blanco said. The woman then noticed that the child’s mother was holding the boy over the landing.
“She proceeded to drop the child down from the second story,” the captain said.
Police then made a safety check of the apartment and found the woman’s approximately 7-month-old daughter inside. She wasn’t breathing. Her breathing was restored but she died at a hospital, Blanco said.
ILLINOIS
Haley nominated for seat on Boeing board of directors
CHICAGO — Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been nominated for a seat on the board of directors at Boeing Co.
The defense contractor and aircraft manufacturer said Tuesday that Haley will stand for election at its annual shareholder meeting on April 29.
Haley was previously the governor of South Carolina, and she fought attempts by unions to represent workers at the plant where the company assembles its jetliners.
